Man charged for raping three-year-old boy

Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 31, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A man identified as Taleshwar Persaud, 23, was remanded on Thursday to prison for allegedly raping a three-year-old child.
Persaud appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed. The court heard that he committed the heinous crime on May 23, 2024. Persaud was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was refused bail. He is expected to return to court on June 21, 2024.
