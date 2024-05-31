Kidackie released on $200K bail on cybercrime charge

Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Working People’s Alliance (WPA) executive member, Kidackie Amsterdam was released on Thursday on $200,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with using a computer system to encourage or incite persons to commit a criminal offence against the President.
Amsterdam was arrested by ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Tuesday. He appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to the indictable charge. The charge was read before him in which he pleaded not guilty. Bail was objected by the Prosecutor, however after the Magistrate ruled that Amsterdam be put on bail. The matter was adjourned to June 10, 2024, for statements and transferred to Georgetown Magistrate Court #1.
