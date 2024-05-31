Guyana’s oil driving Exxon’s future growth plans – Exxon Annual Report

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s 2023 annual report underscores the pivotal role of Guyana in the company’s strategic growth plans, highlighting the completion of 12.6 net exploratory and development wells in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which it said is the cornerstone of its future expansion.

This extensive drilling activity marks a significant milestone in ExxonMobil’s efforts to solidify its presence and maximize production in Guyana, an area rapidly becoming central to the company’s operations, according to the report. Guyana’s offshore operations, the report observes, now span 4.6 million acres, with major projects like the Payara development leading the charge. The Payara project, which began operations with the Prosperity floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel in November 2023, has notably boosted ExxonMobil’s production capabilities. By January 2024, the company Payara had already reached its nameplate capacity, contributing to a combined gross production of nearly 440,000 barrels of oil per day from the three operating FPSO vessels on the Stabroek Block. This has since been ramped up to 645,000 barrels, with the consent of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“This robust output underscores ExxonMobil’s efficient project execution, with Payara achieving these milestones well ahead of schedule.” The company in its report also reminded that, the successful commencement of Payara is part of a broader strategy that anticipates six FPSO vessels operating on the Stabroek Block by the end of 2027. This expansion is further supported by the ongoing development of the Yellowtail and Uaru projects, each expected to initially produce approximately 250,000 barrels per day.

These developments, the company reaffirmed in its report, not only enhances ExxonMobil’s production capacity but also demonstrate the company’s commitment to sustaining and growing its operations in Guyana. With this in mind, it was reported that for the year in review, exploration success in Guyana continued with four additional discoveries on the Stabroek Block in 2023. “These discoveries reinforce the region’s strategic importance and potential,” coupled with the now sanctioned sixth FPSO project at Whiptail.

According to the company’s annual report, ExxonMobil’s strategic investments in Guyana are complemented by significant activities in other regions. It noted additionally, that the planned merger with Pioneer Natural Resources is set to transform the company’s upstream business, particularly in the Permian Basin. This merger will combine the strengths of two leading operators, enhancing resource recovery and operational efficiency while reducing emissions. The integration with Pioneer is expected to play a crucial role in ExxonMobil’s growth, leveraging the synergies between the two companies to maximize output and efficiency.

The 2023 report also highlights that as part of ExxonMobil’s broader upstream capital program, its priorities lie with low-cost, high-supply opportunities such as in Guyana. At year-end 2023, ExxonMobil reported approximately 6.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels in proved undeveloped reserves, representing 37 percent of its total 16.9 in proved reserves. Significant transfers from proved undeveloped, to proven developed reserves, were achieved through development activities in the United States, Guyana, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

As such, the company outlines that ExxonMobil’s ambitious plans in Guyana and its strategic investments globally are poised to drive significant growth and maintain its competitive edge in the energy sector and with “the company’s ability to execute projects efficiently and ahead of schedule, coupled with successful mergers and acquisitions, positions ExxonMobil to navigate the evolving energy landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.” According to the company, the completion of 12.6 net exploratory and development wells in Guyana serve to highlight ExxonMobil’s aggressive expansion efforts in the region with robust production capabilities, ongoing development projects, and strategic mergers, and as such posits that with its assets such as in Guyana, “ExxonMobil is well-positioned to sustain its industry leadership and achieve long-term growth in the global energy market.”