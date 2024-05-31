Surinamese singer in fiery crash succumbs 

Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Surinamese singer who recently recorded a song with local music company, The Bad Family Music, on Wednesday succumbed to injuries he sustained during a fiery motorcycle crash at Campbellville, Georgetown.
Steve Caesar, 40 was riding a motorcycle with a female pillion rider on Monday, when he crashed head-on into another motorcycle along First Street Campbellville, Georgetown. Police said that Caesar lived in B-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Investigators did not say what time of the day the crash took place but revealed that the other motorcyclist identified as Sinclair was heading east along the northern side of First Street, Campbellville while Caesar was heading in the opposite direction along the same street.
In the vicinity of the Campbellville Secondary School, Caesar lost control of his bike and crashed into Sinclair’s motorcycle. “Both riders and pillion went up in the air and fell to the ground and received injuries,” police said, before adding that Caesar’s motorcycle burst into flames. All three of them were rushed to the hospital and Caesar was admitted in a critical condition.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
May 31, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Following the overwhelming support of the 2024 ExxonMobil-sponsored Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football tournament, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Petra’s...
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – Three weeks ago, Stabroek News carried a cartoon which triggered controversy among two groups in Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]