Surinamese singer in fiery crash succumbs 

May 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A Surinamese singer who recently recorded a song with local music company, The Bad Family Music, on Wednesday succumbed to injuries he sustained during a fiery motorcycle crash at Campbellville, Georgetown.

Dead Suriname Singer, Steve Caesar

Steve Caesar, 40 was riding a motorcycle with a female pillion rider on Monday, when he crashed head-on into another motorcycle along First Street Campbellville, Georgetown.  Police said that Caesar lived in B-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Investigators did not say what time of the day the crash took place but revealed that the other motorcyclist identified as Sinclair was heading east along the northern side of First Street, Campbellville while Caesar was heading in the opposite direction along the same street.

In the vicinity of the Campbellville Secondary School, Caesar lost control of his bike and crashed into Sinclair’s motorcycle.  “Both riders and pillion went up in the air and fell to the ground and received injuries,” police said, before adding that Caesar’s motorcycle burst into flames. All three of them were rushed to the hospital and Caesar was admitted in a critical condition.

