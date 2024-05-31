Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman, 24, arrested after cannabis found stashed in bedroom

May 31, 2024

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman was nabbed with 3015 grams of cannabis during a ‘Cordon and Search’ operation at Lot 4 Public Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The search was done by police from Regional Division #4 ‘A’.

According to a statement issued by police, the woman was informed by police that they had received information about narcotics being stored at the said location and requested to search the premises.

During the search, a bedroom on the upper floor, which was secured by a padlock was discovered. The woman was asked to open it, after which it was searched.  Police found 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The woman was informed of the alleged offence, cautioned, and arrested. She was taken, along with the suspected narcotics, to the East La Penitence Police Station.

The suspected narcotics were photographed and weighed in the suspect’s presence after which it was sealed in an evidence bag.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

