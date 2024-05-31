Woman, 24, arrested after cannabis found stashed in bedroom

Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman was nabbed with 3015 grams of cannabis during a ‘Cordon and Search’ operation at Lot 4 Public Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The search was done by police from Regional Division #4 ‘A’.
According to a statement issued by police, the woman was informed by police that they had received information about narcotics being stored at the said location and requested to search the premises.
During the search, a bedroom on the upper floor, which was secured by a padlock was discovered. The woman was asked to open it, after which it was searched. Police found 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.
The woman was informed of the alleged offence, cautioned, and arrested. She was taken, along with the suspected narcotics, to the East La Penitence Police Station.
The suspected narcotics were photographed and weighed in the suspect’s presence after which it was sealed in an evidence bag.
The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
May 31, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Following the overwhelming support of the 2024 ExxonMobil-sponsored Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football tournament, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Petra’s...
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
Kaieteur News – Three weeks ago, Stabroek News carried a cartoon which triggered controversy among two groups in Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]