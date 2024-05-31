Latest update May 31st, 2024 12:59 AM

$69M contract signed to set up water supply system at Kurukubaru

May 31, 2024 News

Project Manager of BNTF, Karen Roopchand and a representative of R. Kissoon Contracting Service signing the $69 million contract.

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian village of Kurukubaru in Region Eight is set to benefit from improved water supply service through the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme.

According to information released from the BNTF on Thursday, the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund signed a $69,990,816 contract earlier this month with contractor R. Kissoon Contracting Service to execute the project.

Kaieteur News understands that the scope of works would include the drilling and construction of a deep water well, construction of an elevated trestle, installation of transmission and distribution network, installation of a photovoltaic pumping system and installation of solar-powered standalone lights. The intervention also includes a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training, BNTF noted.

“The sub-project, which has been identified as a priority for the Kurukubaru community, will upgrade the water supply system so that residents can gain expanded access to potable water using a complete reticulation system,” BNNTF stated.

It was reported that the Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality water in poor and vulnerable communities. This programme is being implemented through the Ministry of Finance.

