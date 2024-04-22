I am not selling out this struggle and the people that need to be liberated from PPP oppression

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The small wooden building was located at First Street, Silvertown. The sign read, Victory Assembly of God. Linden is known for its churches. It was a simple structure with stairs to the front. At the age of eight, I did not have a choice in the matter of my visitation; I would be ushered into that house of God by my mother every Sunday morning. My only comfort in being there was the fact that I would sleep throughout the sermon.

Pastor Patrick Preston was a gentle giant with thick glasses. He towered over the altar and his voice was powerful. I agonised at the thought of my sleep always being interrupted by the strict rule of standing up to sing hymns. His wife, sister Tina was a prayer warrior long before the term was coined and became popular. One Sunday as I was preparing for my self-induced sleep at the beginning of the sermon, it was like the Lord had taken my mother’s seat beside me and whispered. “You will not sleep through this one.” That morning, Pastor Preston was on top of his game and the story of Job captivated me. Strangely, it appeared that the pastor was looking directly at me as he preached about God’s most faithful and loyal servant.

“The devil said to God, Job only loves and is faithful to you because he is covered by your power and protection, take that away from him and leave him alone and I will make him curse you to your face!” The pastor was pacing around the altar his voice was full of conviction.

Pastor Preston screamed out emphatically. “God accepted the challenge and said to Satan, take Job and do whatever you want with him but there is only one condition do not take his life!”

He reached into his pocket and took out a handkerchief and wiped his face while resting his other hand on the Bible as if he was momentarily exhausted and with a burst of sudden energy, he said “Satan caused Job to lose everything. He brought the worst afflictions to his body and Job was at death’s door while the devil screamed for him to curse God!” And almost in an inaudible voice the pastor said. “But he didn’t.” “I said, Job did not!” The pastor shouted.

I look at those of us who betray the struggle in and out of Guyana today because they believe the opposition will not return to office. I look at so many of us who are facing challenges in our lives and have given up our faith in what is righteous and bowing to an evil regime while calling Ali and Jagdeo good and great leaders. I see people who have benefited and been a part of the coalition government walking away quietly from the struggle and into the lair of the PPP. I see weak people showing their hands for handouts.

Some in the PNC can turn against me and even try to hurt me but I will never give up the struggle for good over evil. The PNC can try to leave me but like Job, I am not cursing Burnham to his face. Never! Like Job, I am being tested now but I am going down and out not selling out this struggle and the people that need to be liberated from PPP oppression.

We stood up to sing hymns and I looked up at my mother and asked why Job did not curse God? She looked down at me with that understanding look and a smile that indicated she was proud I had listened to the sermon. She said, “He believed in God and was prepared to die for what he believed in.” The church lifted its voice in song. “ How great thou art, how great thou art ..”

Sincerely,

Norman Browne