Christian leadership example, Guyanese leadership essences

Kaieteur News – It is a sacred plank of Christian beliefs that a humble man gave his life for the benefit of all mankind. He gave all of himself in total surrender to the swords and spears of his torturers, so that others could have a chance, could be stirred with genuine hope. Approximately one billion men and women are moved to believe, to dream of what could be, notwithstanding the crushing circumstances of a life that can be cruel and unsparing. One man fostering one billion beliefs, countless prayers, and commitments to good works.

In contrast, today’s Guyana is of men who give their fellow Guyanese a litany of lies. The man from Galilee gave his life to fulfill a salvaging operation. His was of a ministry and a life that was immersed in truth, justice, fairness, and incomparable elements of compassion. He battled to the end for those truths to be established, which is why his name has been etched into eternity. In contrast, the men and women of Guyana who have been elected to stand for the people, instead identify with the powerful forces that have been given unchecked clearance to help themselves to the riches of the Guyanese people. The priorities of Guyanese leaders should be inseparable from the pathos of the local poor, the struggles of suffering citizens. But their deceits and vaulting ambitions do not allow them to make any room for such considerations.

Which country on earth could ask for, wish for, more than the citizens of Guyana? Which citizen in any country around the globe would want to be infected with the sick men and women that Guyana has for leaders? When any leader does not have it inside to come clean with Guyanese, to share with them what the latest news about their rich patrimony is, then he or she is not a leader, but a conniver and a coward. When concealment of vital details of the nation’s wealth from its rightful owners is both ongoing standard and practice of leaders, then those in charge are not battling for the advantage of the people but betraying them.

Guyanese have high hopes of what should come to them from their natural resource endowments, and with oil being the highest. Rather than leaders putting out their best for them, giving of their all for the people, so that those hopes could come to fruition, cheap tricks and traitorous actions have become the norm. Billions in US dollars are subtracted from the top as expenses after the sale of oil. Yet Guyanese leaders in elevated offices have hidden those expenses from the population. This is untruth and dishonesty of an extreme kind. The Roman governor, Pontius Pilate, famously asked the man forced to endure a lengthy ordeal: what is truth? We at this publication make the assertion that truth is a foreign substance, even a lifelong disease, when Guyanese leaders are put under even the most minimal level of scrutiny. They do not measure up, fail every challenge where fighting for the rights of hopeful Guyanese is involved.

In this the seasons of Lent and Ramadan, the just finished celebration of Phagwah, every sacred text associated with those enormous denominations of faith speak of the key components that should guide the actions of every man and woman, high and low. It is not only in the giving of material things, but also of the giving of self. On this day of great solemnity called Good Friday, a man out of nowhere and no standing set a peerless standard for self-sacrifice. Ramadan is about sacrifices that have to be made, and then there are also those cosmic qualities demanded of believers who just celebrated Phagwah. When there is no honesty there is no justice, and when there is no justice, then there is nothing that could be described as fair. In such circumstances, when leaders open their mouths, the deceptions tumble out uncontrollably. Their naked cowardice, their ugly retreat behind false rhetoric, only reveals their indecency and their leadership immorality even more. Guyanese are recipients of some of the greatest gifts of nature. There is also the dark side of local leadership that illuminates with a destructive light.