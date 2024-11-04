Referendum over a raw deal

…Editorial

Kaieteur News- Guyanese must have a referendum on renegotiation of the ExxonMobil oil contract. They must have it now, before the national elections. By agreeing to hold a referendum on renegotiation, the PPPC Government manifests its willingness to listen to where Guyanese stand with their great oil bonanza.

Thanks to an incompetent APNU+AFC government, the contract terms foisted upon Guyana by ExxonMobil have generated much disagreement among citizens.

Though unknown as to how many, Guyanese have some position on whether the ExxonMobil contract should be renegotiated or stay untouched. We at this paper are firm: Guyanese must be given the opportunity to express their position, which binds whoever triumphs in next year’s elections. They will be forced to comply with the wishes of the voting public. It is time to stop the disputes about who committed to what (or say they didn’t), the issue of sanctity and national reputation, and what is fair to both Guyana and ExxonMobil.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has come out against a referendum. It would complicate matters because as Guyanese know elections are a difficult time. A referendum would add to the confusions and controversies that are now normal aspect during elections. Though we disagree that a referendum would make elections complicated, it doesn’t have to be tied to the elections. A referendum all by itself, and reduced to the simplest footing, a straight “Yes” or “No” question about renegotiation is worth the exercise. The results should decrease present uncertainties, and could ease the nonstop bickering surrounding renegotiation.

We believe that the PPPC Government could be doing itself a favour with a standalone referendum. There is mostly negative reaction (‘No’ to renegotiation), and it is clear sailing for the government and oil czar, Jagdeo. Neither he nor the president nor the government would have to deal with questions about renegotiation of the oil contract going forward. Because the referendum result would have settled that issue for the foreseeable future, if not as long as the Stabroek Block has oil.

The great amounts of negative energy and leadership cleverness expended on the renegotiation issue would then be gone, and now be available for dealing with the many other oil management issues. It is surprising that a politician and a leader with the astuteness of Vice President Jagdeo cannot bring himself to come to that place, agree to a referendum. Though standing against a referendum (complicates matters), he had his ready Plan B.

The cabinet would have to discuss the issue, decide what the best course of action is. Unfortunately, Jagdeo couldn’t help himself, given his ongoing conclusion that Guyanese are fools. His assertion that the cabinet would be the decisionmaker on whether there is a referendum or not falls flat, is laughable. For Jagdeo is the woodwork, the glue, and the varnish that holds the PPPC Cabinet where it is. The decider on a referendum is himself, and he alone. But in seeking to hide behind the Cabinet on whether there should be a referendum, Jagdeo has given the nation its first clue on how much he fears such a development.

It is clear that this most cunning of Guyanese politicians flinched when a referendum on renegotiation of the ExxonMobil contract surfaced. He saw the end before the referendum even came to life. It poses a very serious threat to his management of the oil sector, his stranglehold on power. If Jagdeo has his way, he would not have one, and he would never agree to a referendum. It invites too much terror on his head, could rupture his all too cozy relationship with the leaders of the American oil giant. He knows that most Guyanese know one thing about this oil wealth of theirs: they are not benefiting from it as they should, and nowhere as much as they had anticipated. ExxonMobil reaps most of the rich benefits, while Guyanese live like servants, and it is mostly because of those lopsided contract terms.

Therefore, it is highly probable that a referendum on renegotiation would be overwhelmingly “Yes.” Guyanese must test this, know this for themselves. A “Yes” result would demand their government bring ExxonMobil to the renegotiation table for better terms, distinctively better contract terms and conditions.

(Referendum over a raw deal)