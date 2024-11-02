Guyana’s twisted adman Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- There are some places that any leader with some minimum standard avoids for fear of bringing ridicule on himself. Guyana’s Vice President, Bharat Jagdeo is long past that stage of caring about how he makes a spectacle of himself. Standards are for other people, don’t apply to him, he has no use for them. This is part of the tragedy of Guyana that a man who was former head of state could tumble off that high cliff and fall into the bottom of the gutter is uncaringly. We encourage all citizens to scrutinize Jagdeo and see for themselves the games that he plays in his efforts to silence the independent media, of which this paper is a proud member. Take a close look at the obscene lengths to which he will go to get his way and get at those who are offensive to his sensibilities, those who are hindrances to his questionable practices. His threats against KN using State ads stands as something that recreates Bharrat Jagdeo into a sinister figure of darkness.

Week after week, he holds court in what is given the so-called respectable cloak of ‘press conferences’. It is getting to be a near insurmountable task to associate respectable and anything that Jagdeo does. This has been the case that takes on special relevance when his management of the nation’s crucial oil wealth is considered. Through some prearrangement, inviting questions are put to him about State ads and KN and what he sees has to happen. The soft questions about KN and State ads are cleverly worded, helps Jagdeo to fire away with a vengeance. There is the thinnest appearance, interest, of a fair question being asked, and with an already preconceived answer waiting to be rolled out by Jagdeo. This is how Jagdeo slickly gets the State ads and his KN objectives going. He pretends to be dealing straight, when he is twisted all over. He uses the witless and the helpless (those captive to his whims and fancies) to position himself for some philosopher-king discussion. Jagdeo being Jagdeo, he just cannot help himself. What starts out as his intention to justify his State ad position always peters out into a diatribe against his self-made enemies. Jagdeo is someone most at home ladling out the derogatory. He sets up the opening for himself, only to lose control and his so-called reasoning degrading into a verbal brawl, a one-man zoo. This is the farm in which a national leader is proud to be the main performer, but still has the classlessness to call it one of his press conferences.

Some heavy questions must now be asked. Which self-respecting leader, be he or she of a religious house, or a small club, or an entity with national reach, could feel good about himself to participate in such patented farces? How it is, that of all the national leaders in Guyana, Jagdeo goes the lowest, then still finds occasion and the interest to go still lower? We at this publication think that it is in Guyana’s interests to ask this: is Vice President Jagdeo still operating with all of this faculties engaged? First of all, unlike any other national political leader in operation today, he is seemingly inspired by the dregs of Guyanese society, which makes up a large part of his policymaking act. He should be leading them, not the other way around. The next question is how does Guyana have a chance to rise to its full potential when a leader like Jagdeo is in control?

Poor leaders, and less than forthright leaders have brought down many countries. Jagdeo has a head start in that direction, but we will not allow him to run over the people of this country. He keeps the ads coming and nothing changes here; he gets to hear what he doesn’t want to hear or read. He makes good on his threat to punish KN through the withholding of State ads, the outlook and output remain unchanged. We have a duty to Guyanese, and so does Jagdeo. We must fight for more from our oil. Bharrat Jagdeo gets on the train, or he had better get out of the way.

