Kaieteur News – It is time for Guyanese to stand up. Standup, Guyana, or politicians will stand on the head of each citizen.

Standup, Guyanese, for rights denied, for prosperity that is stolen, against the disdain that foreigners, none more than oil companies, hurl on the head of every citizen. Standup, Guyanese, and show these greedy exploiters and these cruel enslavers what we are made of, and that we know what is at stake, and that we will hunker down for a showdown. Let it be, for oil blocks given away, for oil blocks due to be handed back but extended, for new projects approved with scant benefit for Guyanese.

Stand up Guyana, for the PPP/C Government (Jagdeo) is falling down on the job of doing right by Guyanese. Stop taking things for granted, stop turning a blind eye, or else both the PPP/C Government and the APNU+AFC Opposition will allow ExxonMobil to trample upon Guyanese. To all Guyanese, we owe it to our enslaved forebears, to our martyred indentured, to stand up for our birthright and our rights, and if it means a showdown with the exploitative foreigners, then so be it. A hundred and twenty oil blocks are more than a parcel of precious oil real estate; they are a whole oil country by themselves.

This is what would make our forefathers most proud, including Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham. Standing up for better, and taking the fight to the local schemers in bed with foreign exploiters, is what would wreathe the faces of our ancestors with a smile: that their sons and daughters will not surrender their birthright without a struggle. ExxonMobil has been allowed to get away with murderousness and vileness, and this arrogance must be attended to, the ‘eye-pass’ be brought to a grinding halt. For too long, Guyanese have toed the line, gone along passively, and it is long past the time for this to come to a stop.

For certainty, the White man will continue to fetch away the oil with every tanker load sailing away. But, just as surely, the sharpness of the rage of every conscientious Guyanese man, hurting Guyanese woman, and shortchanged Guyanese child must sail right into the face of the foreign oppressors. The foreign oppressors and their local cast of craven political characters must feel the heat. Those who leave the Guyanese people stranded and empty-handed must be made to feel the surging anger of citizens over the many injustices that have plagued this country since the discovery of oil.

Standing up can take different forms. Stop being impressed by the foreigners cheating Guyanese, stop looking with awe at locals betraying Guyanese, stop supporting those who suffocate the present and future of all Guyanese. Standing up and showing scorn and anger must be the first shot across the bow of America’s ExxonMobil. If this country cannot start on a path of genuine prosperity with the genuine enhancement of all Guyanese, then Guyanese must stand up and stand in the way of exploiters and betrayers. No renegotiation means no welcoming, and no move towards Guyanese getting more money which means no more fooling around, no more looking at ExxonMobil as our benefactors.

Stand up and against the PPP/C Government and the APNU Opposition, which both stab in the back. The former would do anything to stay in power, even it means selling out all of Guyana to ExxonMobil, while the Opposition has its eyes fixed on getting back into power by any means possible, including those favourable to ExxonMobil’s interests. Guyanese: get up, stand up, get ready to struggle against the brutalizers. Guyanese must cease folding their hands and zipping their lips, while allowing themselves to be starved, spat upon, then kicked around. We have had enough of this kind of scorn by the foreign despoilers. Let ExxonMobil and its Guyanese political aiders and abettor sense that the times have changed, and change must come. Not standing up is joining with the government and the opposition in selling out the present and future generations. Not standing up for a piece of the national patrimony is permitting the international bandits to stand over Guyana, and kick at will all struggling Guyanese, while making puppets of leaders.