America’s hypocrisy, America’s impotency

Kaieteur News – America’s hypocrisies on the terrible devastations of the Palestinians are glaring and endless. America’s impotency relative to what is battering the Gazans is shocking in its pretense, its unwillingness to hold back the brutal arm of the Israelis. Palestinians are suffering, Palestinians are being mowed down, Palestinians are dying by the thousands, and America sits on its hands. It does have the energy and willpower, though, to know when to get up and veto in the UN Security Council anything that slows the rampaging Israeli war machine. America is so shameless that even calls for a ceasefire, a halt to the killing by Israeli, are blocked in the UN by its representatives.

But American hypocrisy still energizes it to airlift urgently needed food supplies to starving Palestinians. Perhaps, the intent is to prolong their agony, to facilitate the Israeli forces moving in for the kill and putting those wretched human beings out of their misery. American food is feeding hungry Palestinians, while American armaments (guns, tanks, warplanes, missiles) are killing them, blowing up their hospitals, and reducing their homes to rubble. In any place, in any other conflict as one-sided as this one, America would be in the forefront quieting the situation, and bringing the battling parties to the table of conversation. In another theater of war, Americans would be leading the way to put an end to hostilities. The conditioner is that it has to be people who don’t look like Palestinians, and people who did not associate with the culture cherished by the Palestinians. Frankly, the actions of America in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict do not leave much room for other conclusions.

America has heavy influence with the Israeli leadership, yet this superpower pretends to be helpless, besides issuing platitudes and hollow comforts that insult the sufferings of the Palestinians. There is also the continuing American assault on the intelligence of a watching world when it pretends that its hands are tied. What is it that is staying the hand of America? What power is there that makes the American President, and many in the US Congress, not care that they are perceived as real frauds by most of the rest of the world? For sure, there is a double standard in operation in Gaza: America knows more than most how the civilian population of Gaza is under horrible bombardment that is virtually uninterrupted. But the same America now conveniently forgets how zealous it was in other arenas when a different kind of combatants was imperiled. In Rwanda when black people were killing black people in a most heinous massacre, America and the rest of the civilized Western world pretended not to know.

America and Europe went about their business without the blink of an eye. For 100 gruesome days, 800,000 Rwandans were chopped down in the most brutal manner, and the leaders of modern civilization were as inhumane and cold blooded in their distancing, as those who did the actual killings. In the Balkans, however, it was a separate breed of humans that brought out the best in America as it rushed to the rescue of embattled Bosnians and Croatians. What the American indifference to the death of the Palestinian people highlights today is that old, tired truth. When it is different folks that are being pummeled, then there are different strokes practiced.

Part of the sordid history of America has been slavery, as lived so odiously in the Confederate South. One kind of people wielding inhuman supremacy over another held in chains, flayed with whips, and terrorized to within an inch of their lives. It was Martin Luther King, Jr., who said in the heated days of the Civil Rights movement that the racism in the American South was palpable and in the open. But in the North, where there were those fighting for the cherished American ideal of freedom for all, the racism was subtle and concealed. It was what made it more dangerous to defeat. We believe that this is what the Palestinians have to deal with, the hypocrisy of America in this conflict. Pretended American impotency empowers the Israelis to inflict as much damage as possible, and the Palestinians to absorb what destroys them.