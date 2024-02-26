Oil spill questions

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The heavy oil (HFO) spillage from barge destined for Guyana has polluted the coast of Tobago and destroyed flora and fauna. There are untold damages. The barge that ran aground and capsized spilling fuel used for power generation was illegally transporting the oil from Venezuela to Guyana in violation of UN and American sanctions. The oil was reportedly purchased by a Guyanese company to supply GPL.

Only the privileged are allowed to sell fuel to GPL. Only privileged companies have licence to import oil. Honest brokers have not been able to make a breakthrough in supplying fuel to GPL. Only a few companies with government connections have cornered the market. It is a murky purchase with the heavy oil floating in rough waters, no pun intended. This racket has been going on for over two decades. A person who recently became a diplomat used to run the racket during the coalition tenure. He made news and there was criminal investigation. He escaped punishment by the current regime and awarded with a diplomatic position.

Others involved in fuel smuggling rackets from pre-coalition period and since 2020 from Venezuela also escaped prosecution.

The company involved in this month’s spilled fuel off Tobago reportedly has close ties to two dominant politicians in government. The duo and their friend (a cousin) have dissociated themselves from the illegal purchase and shipment. Why was a barge used to transport fuel? Wasn’t the purchaser aware of the danger? Was the same barge used during the coalition? Are the two sides covering up the crime? Do they protect each other criminality?

It was a corrupt transaction. Besides being in violation of American sanctions, the imported fuel oil bypasses Guyana customs. No duties are or were ever paid, leading to a handsome return on investment. Billions are earned annually going back two decades. The rich with government connections get away with all kinds of financial crimes and become super wealthy. The poor and middle class suffer; they have no privileges and pay heavy prices for electricity and fuel for their vehicles.

A natural habitat for fish and birds is gone. The natural habitat that has been destroyed will take decades for restoration and recovery if ever. Will there be any penalty for the transgression by the connected? Will there be repercussions, sanctions, penalty?

With its illegality now exposed, will GPL purchase legitimate fuel from credible suppliers who are not connected with the government? I appeal to American Embassy to launch an inquiry into this disaster and illegal purchases of fuel from Venezuela and to hold the purchasers accountable.

Yours truly,

Edward Burrowes