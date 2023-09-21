Mr. Jagdeo becomes more and more disconnected from truth

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space in your column to address several untruths uttered by Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on a recent Talk Show, as he continues to attempt to rewrite history.

Editor, it appears Mr. Jagdeo’s relationship to truth is becoming more and more estranged. He continues to spew untruths about members of the Opposition, including those who served as Ministers in the David Granger-led administration. Not satisfied with what was stated at his Press Conference, held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, when he belittled persons and referred to them as ‘clowns,’ he appeared on an exclusive interview with Mr. Mikhail Rodrigues, aka ‘Critics.’ During this interview, when asked about the vision of the Government with regard to the Marriott Hotel, the Berbice Bridge and the Amaila Falls Project, his response was “oh, they (referring to the APNU+AFC) killed that, the lies that they told about Amaila Falls.” He continued by stating, “that the cost of electricity will double.” Mr. Jagdeo further reiterated that, “at that time the cost of electricity was 30 cents per kilowatt hour. They, the PPP/C, were going to buy at the cost of 10 cents per kilowatt hour and the cost of generation was over 20 cents, so, it would have cut prices by half…” Additionally, he stated. “that by 2017, the nation would have had cheaper power and stable power.”

Editor, Guyanese are fully aware of the complete waste of taxpayers’ dollars on the Amaila Falls Project, which was given to Flip Motilall, who allegedly was totally unqualified and incompetent to handle a project of this magnitude. Mr. Jagdeo in his usual rant, further stated, “the Coalition Government did nothing in five years and accused us further of procuring a small generation set from Germany for the Essequibo Coast.” He, however, failed to tell his interviewer the history behind the purchase. I will do so briefly. Prior to the change in Government in May 2015, residents on the Essequibo Coast complained bitterly of the constant and frequent blackouts they were experiencing, without any rectification by GPL. The Coalition Government assessed the situation and reports revealed that residents from Anna Regina to Charity were receiving less wattage in electricity, as compared to the supply in electricity from Supenaam to Anna Regina. Eventually, a 5.4-megawatt (mw) power plant, pegged at a cost of $1.81 billion, was commissioned in April 2019 for Essequibo. Editor, I can boldly say that, to date, all of the generations installed by the Coalition still service the residents of Essequibo, Canefield and Bartica, without any adverse reports.

Editor, it was disingenuous of Mr. Jagdeo to proclaim that nothing was done for GPL during the Coalition Government. In addition to the well-known fact that blackouts were significantly reduced, I am providing hereunder FACTS on the successes and improvements of the Power Company, under the Coalition Government, without the benefit of oil funds:

$800M 3.3MW generation set for Bartica, Reg. 7, was commissioned in December 2019 and still provides uninterrupted service. In March 2019, a 5.5-Megawatt (MW) generator was commissioned at the Canefield power station in East Canje, Berbice, which is estimated to have cost US$8.5 million. This is still providing uninterrupted service. Rebranded the Wartsilla Company with Power Producers Distribution Inc, (PPDI), which was manned and operated by competent and qualified Guyanese. The power utility upgrade programme. Employed highly qualified and technical personnel as the CEO of GPL, Mr. Albert Gordon. Technical and Executive staff were exposed to training to boost competence. There were infrequent blackouts under the Coalition Government.

It is public knowledge that the operations of GPL have retrogressed since the return of the PPP/C in August 2020. The CEO, Mr. Bharrat Dindyal, whom the then Board of Directors rejected, under the PPP/C’s previous administration, because of his alleged incompetence, was rehired post August 2, 2020. Once again, citizens are not getting value for their money.

During the interview, Mr. Jagdeo also accused the Coalition Government of procuring “hundreds and millions” in vehicles for Ministers. Guyanese should be reminded that after taking office in August 2020 the PPP/C regime, under the Office of the President Expenditure, had a provision of G$92,000,000 (G$92M) for the purchase of vehicles. When asked why this was necessary, there was no response. The Coalition even suggested that that sum be used to pay salary increases to public servants and other categories of employees. If the Coalition did in fact spend huge sums on the acquisition of vehicles, why the urgent need to purchase additional vehicles?

Editor, I will again remind readers of the abysmal performance of the PPP/C during their 23 years in office, 12 of which were led by Guyana’s worst President, Mr. Jagdeo. Mr. Jagdeo, however, tries to give the nation the impression that governance of Guyana started on May 16, 2015 with the Coalition Government. His continued failure, as defacto President since 2020, is well documented and discussed on all social media platforms at home and abroad.

Under the tenure of Mr. Jagdeo alone, there were a number of flawed projects including: “the Skeldon Sugar Factory Expansion Project (US$200M), Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project (US$15M), the Marriott Hotel Project (US$58M), the One Laptop Per Family (OLPF); (US$27M), the E-Governance Fiber Optic Cable, (US$5M), The Specialty Hospital project (US$18M) by Surendra Engineering Company, the Berbice Bridge Project (US$48M), and the Cheddi Jagan International Expansion Project (US$150M).

Jagdeo has no moral authority to discuss the Coalition’s management of the economy which, as we are all aware, was in total shambles when the PPP/C demitted office. Also, it is TIME Guyanese recognized that Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has NO GOOD intentions for GUYANA and its citizens. IT IS TIME FOR a total repudiation of Mr. Jagdeo by the people of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP