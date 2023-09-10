Latest update September 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Waterfalls Magazine – Avocado is a delicious and healthy fruit, a lot love, but did you know it can be used for one’s skin care.

Avocado contains a number of skin-tightening vitamin ingredients including thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and folate. These vitamins also work to prevent free radical damage.

Fustancy. com, in an article has highlighted that avocado is known to offer benefits to your skin such as:

Moisturizes your skin – avocado face mask is the best way to keep your skin moisturized. This fruit contains Vitamin A and E, these two vitamins are responsible for skin moisturization.

Before and After using avocado face mask

It fights aging signs – Due to vitamin A that is in avocado, it helps skin produce new cells and restores natural collagen, resulting in a younger and fresher look with no visible fine lines or wrinkles.

Avocado face mask is a great deep cleanser – Avocado’s penetrates deep into your pores, and get rid of dead cells, oils and any dirt to leave you with a fresh and deeply cleansed skin.

Method use to make avocado face mask: (Avocado can be mixed with, egg whites/honey)

Avocado and Honey

– Mix half ripe avocado

– 1 tablespoon honey with 1 tablespoon water

– Blend or hand mix the batter to form a paste

– Apply the mask on your face, and leave it for 15-20 minutes

– Wash off with lukewarm water

Avocado and Egg

– Mix half ripe avocado with egg whites

– Apply the mixture on your face for 15-20 minutes

– Then wash off with lukewarm water

