Voices from all over – and against

Kaieteur News – Something unusual took place in the past two weeks. Guyanese from different walks of life lent their voices to condemn a repugnant development, and they attached their names to public objections over what was dumped on a female journalist, two of them in fact. One was from the State media, the other from the private, independent-owned section of it. Public disagreement and public objection are standing features of a healthy democracy, and both have been noticeably absent for a while now. Indifference has been one contributory factor, and raw partisanship another restraining consideration. But most of all, it has been a deep-seated and abiding fear, which has blocked conscientious citizens from lifting a protesting voice when the obscene has taken centerstage here.

It is encouraging, therefore, to observe Guyanese men and women coming out against the vileness that was meted out to two women journalists. We hope that it is a signal of more vocal and spirited presences to offer their public support, when the troubling rears its ugly head. In addition to individual citizens, there were well-known groups that made sure everyone knew where they stood, especially those holding high positions in the PPPC Government. This has its relevance because the linkage between a shadowy online group and the present government is one that has a long, sordid history.

The fact is that groups operating locally, as well as overseas-based Guyanese ones, added to what became a storm of concentrated, consistent anger and disgust. This has not been seen in Guyana in recent years, which only made it more welcomed. Further, when politicians take it upon themselves to weigh-in on a reprehensible issue, then the degree of broad-based Guyanese alarm and disagreement could not have been more palpable. Further still, when a figure of the stellar standing of Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo (himself a former Chief Executive of the nation) could find it timely to condemn what occurred, then clearly a terrible deed was done. Though some have expressed misgivings that Dr. Jagdeo was several days late, and his words fell way short of what was the minimum, the fact is that he did step forward and sign his name in the public record of condemnation. Let that be enough, serve as a starting point of what could lead in other directions that may be just as high, even much higher.

The bottom line is that Guyanese voices were as one in deploring what was outrageous and, hence, highly unacceptable. In this particular instance, we at this publication stay away from considerations of underlying motives, and the authenticity of any contributor, concerning the issue at hand. What was impressive was that, in some form or the other, it was one word over and over: No! No! No! To present this in other ways, what was heard was we are against! We condemn! We denounce! We are appalled and we are disgusted. This instills good feelings, and there is now the hope that some light would have been shed, regarding where things could rise, when there is a sufficiency of voices and enough feet to stand against the tides of stealthy destructive forces that threaten to sweep over Guyanese life.

Examining these developments over the matter of a journalist, there is the hope that more Guyanese could be encouraged to engage in the burning issues, the rich and concerning issues, and the nationally significant issues that, once genuinely and satisfactorily resolved, could pave the way for a better Guyanese life. There is the national oil patrimony at the peak of issues list, which if it attracts a concentration of local energies and passions, could mean the difference between the scratchy poverty lived with for so many lifetimes, and the deep prosperity that is rightly ours. The individual, sectional, and national prosperity that is due will not happen on its own. We, the Guyanese people, are going to have to roll up our sleeves and confront the obstacles in the way to a better future.

They can be overcome, and they must be. Guyanese standing together, and with one voice, can be the agency for change, for the rich benefits that are due to each citizen of this country.