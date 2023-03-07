These two major ethnic political parties have ravaged the Guyanese nation

I wrote these short paragraphs three years ago and within the Guyanese political landscape, the message almost seems palpably prophetic with the political choices made by Guyanese families, the consequences of their choices and the enveloping ensuing poverty that permeates their lives.

These two major ethnic political parties have ravaged the Guyanese nation, their economy and their lives for more than half a century with the expressed consent of the very families that bears these harsh penalties for no good reason. These are the short paragraphs (below) that I wrote three years ago:

It is with trepidation that the results of poll of the General Elections March 2nd, 2020 in Guyana is awaited.

The eight weeks political campaign of the two major ethnic parties, the People’s National Congress Reform – PNCR and the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic quite distinctively revealed an omission of any serious discussion on policies and actions specifically designed to lift one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere out of the doldrums of poverty.

In addition, the long track record spanning decades in government of both parties confirm very little to be expected in the way of substantive change and economic growth for Guyanese families.

The third political force has been almost completely shut out as both ethnic parties drove home to their supporters the point that a vote for the third force helps the other ethnic side to victory. It appears, in this instance, that the resentment and fear of the other ethnic side exceeded the need to hold your own ethnic party accountable in their promises to secure economic growth across the Guyanese nation for all Guyanese families of all ethnicities.

There will be a winner in these elections

Yet in a rare event in the Free World, it is the loser that is more important. And the loser is the Guyanese people. The ethnic sentiments and division of political allegiance to either ethnic party is palpable. We must respect the wishes and votes of the Guyanese electorate in the results of these polls. And the Guyanese people must respect and, inevitably, accept the consequences of their own actions.

May God bless Guyana and its people

Kris Kooblall