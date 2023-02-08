Nigel Hughes to cross examine GECOM chair, other witnesses at elections CoI

Kaieteur News – Permission has been granted for attorney representing former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers to cross examine Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh and other witnesses who testified before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

On Tuesday, Myers’ attorney, Nigel Hughes sought permission to cross-examine at least six witnesses including Justice Singh and GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj when he appeared at the CoI alongside his client.

Cross examination is expected to start today.

Meanwhile, when Myers took the stand, she invoked her right to remain silent. She is currently facing charges in relation to elections fraud where Hughes is also representing her.

Based on previous testimonies before the Commission, Myers has been accused of breaching Standing Operating Procedures. Persons have testified that Myers attempted to evacuate the District Four Command Center of observers and party agents by using her influence over other key elections officials and members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edgar Thomas who was in charge of police operations in Region Four during the 2020 elections, during his testimony on November 4, 2022, claimed that former Police Commissioners Leslie James and Nigel Hoppie were bent on carrying out Myers’ instructions days after the March 2, 2020 elections.

Thomas said Myers was most aggressive in her attempt to order the officers to evacuate the building where the vote count for Region Four was being tabulated. It was reported that Myers was among a group of elections officials accused of attempting to fraudulently change the results of Region Four.

The Assistant Commissioner also claimed that because he did not accede Myers’ request, the then Commissioner of Police, James had him removed from the commanding position, replacing him with his Deputy Superintendent of Police Phillip Azore.

The move to allow the attorney to cross examine comes as the Commission’s Secretariat acknowledged that as the evidence unfolds in the inquiry, the reputation of those who were part of the electoral process could be tarnished.

As a consequence, Chairman of the CoI, Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John has made it public that affected persons are entitled to appear before the Commission and be heard if they so desire.

“Anyone who is interested in appearing before the Commission and/or to be represented before the Commission should write to the Secretary to the Commission making that request,” a statement advised.

As the inquiry proceeds, the Secretary of the Commission will write to those persons against whom any allegation of impropriety has been made, setting out the details of the allegations and inviting such persons to appear before the Commission and providing a fair opportunity to such persons to comment on any adverse comment or allegation made against them.

The public hearings which began on Friday, November 4, 2022 are aimed at determining what went wrong during the March 2020 General and Regional Elections and identifying those who are culpable.

The Commissioners, in their report expected by March 2023, will also make recommendations as it deems fit and necessary for the GECOM to discharge its statutory duties effectively.