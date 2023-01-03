Guyanese love double standards

Kaieteur News – Well hear dis now! Guyana gat some barefaced people. Imagine de police gat a mobile unit near de Stabroek Market and dem gat nuff police does be walking up and down de Square because is a place where nuff robbery does tek place. But none of dem police nah notice – or if dem did dem turn a blind eye – to de sale of firecrackers.

De firecracker vendors had an open season. De sale of firecrackers explode dis year. But is dem dogs and cats wah dem boys sorry fuh and not just dem old people wah heart does be jumping out of dem chest when de clock strike 12 on New Year’s Eve.

Imagine one man meet dem boys and tell dem boys how de nah agree with dem squib since it does drive he dogs crazy. And yet dis same man was firing off squibs and dem other firecrackers on de stroke of midnight on Old Year’s Night.

At one mall, dem people did partying when de firecrackers start to explode. Dem suh engross in de fete dat nuff a dem nah worry about de explosions. Is only afterwards some of dem realize that not all de bangs dem hear was firecrackers. Some was real gunshots following an incident outside one of the joints.

But dat is how we does roll in Guyana. We does claim one thing and do de other. We does seh how we care fun animals and animal rights and yet delight in firing off squibs.

Talk half. Leff half.