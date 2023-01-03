Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese love double standards

Jan 03, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Well hear dis now! Guyana gat some barefaced people. Imagine de police gat a mobile unit near de Stabroek Market and dem gat nuff police does be walking up and down de Square because is a place where nuff robbery does tek place. But none of dem police nah notice – or if dem did dem turn a blind eye – to de sale of firecrackers.

De firecracker vendors had an open season. De sale of firecrackers explode dis year.  But is dem dogs and cats wah dem boys sorry fuh and not just dem old people wah heart does be jumping out of dem chest when de clock strike 12 on New Year’s Eve.

Imagine one man meet dem boys and tell dem boys how de nah agree with dem squib since it does drive he dogs crazy. And yet dis same man was firing off squibs and dem other firecrackers on de stroke of midnight on Old Year’s Night.

 At one mall, dem people did partying when de firecrackers start to explode. Dem suh engross in de fete dat nuff a dem nah worry about de explosions. Is only afterwards some of dem realize that not all de bangs dem hear was firecrackers. Some was real gunshots following an incident outside one of the joints.

 But dat is how we does roll in Guyana. We does claim one thing and do de other. We does seh how we care fun animals and animal rights and yet delight in firing off squibs.

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Jan 03, 2023

Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Read More
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil...

Jan 03, 2023

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Jan 03, 2023

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Jan 03, 2023

The battle of Edinburgh!

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to...

Jan 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The sale of the hotel

    Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]