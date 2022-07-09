Hero CPL: DDL’s El Dorado Rum on board for another five years

El Dorado Rum has confirmed that it will continue as the premium sponsor of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) for the next five years.

This was done yesterday at a signing of agreement at the new Pegasus Suites.

Projects Manager of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Jamie Stewart, disclosed that in 2013 when the idea for the second most watched T20 League in the World got underway, Demerara Distilleries Limited (DDL) El Dorado Rum was the first partner on board.

Stewart added that at time it was the two men sitting to his right; DDL’s Chairman of the Board, Komal Samaroo, and CPL Head of Public Relations, Peter Miller, who were holding discussions and signed the inaugural sponsorship agreement.

Stewart said that nowhere in the Caribbean, they come out like at Providence. The fans in Guyana are passionate like nowhere else in the World.

“El Dorado Rum and CPL is all about celebrations and we very happy to be coming to Guyana. We wanted to link the tournament to a Carnival and now that the Guyana’s Government has made that possible with the week of Carnival surrounding the 11 exciting games on the field and we thank them for that,” Stewart said.

“We look forward to the next five years with projecting Guyana and El Dorado Rum to the World,” he concluded.

Samaroo said, “Ten years ago we joined hands with CPL marching down a road we did not know where it was heading. Ten years after, we are here to join hands again for another five years. I believe that the partnership between DDL and CPL will be mutually beneficial and support the efforts of each other.”

Samaroo added that DDL understands that branding label is a long journey adding that DDL was prepared for long journeys.

Rum made in the Demerara region of Guyana is the best Rum anywhere and comparable with any other spirits anywhere in the World.

He said they would like to use that platform to convey that message globally especially since the Demerara Region is recognised by laws in Europe that Demerara is the official origin on Geographical location regulations as the best Rum.

“And since the next three years the CPL finals will be played here in Demerara, you are having the best in Cricket and the biggest Party in sports being played in the backyard of where the Rum is from. So as we go forward we will find unique ways to make this partnership a strong one.”

The DDL Chairman concluded by advising the users of El Dorado Rum to drink responsibly. This year’s CPL will see 11 matches played here including the Semi-finals and final. (Sean Devers)