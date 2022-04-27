Ancient oil laws – why politicians like it like that

Kaieteur News – “Almost seven years later…Guyana has no independent oil sector regulator; archaic laws still in place” (KN April 25). It stands to reason that, with the discovery of one massive oil find after another, the leaders of this country would be moving swiftly and wisely ahead, to have new laws on the books to govern our rich, new oil sector, if only for the compulsory protections needed for this wealth. Additionally, it makes for the best of sense, if not protection from political corruptions, for Guyana already to have firmly in place an independent oil sector regulator body. Modern laws to safeguard us, and a group of credible and incorruptible watchdogs for vigilant attention to what goes on with this newfound wealth, which holds so much for the future of Guyanese.

Though it makes sense to us, and represents sturdy in logic and reasoning for many Guyanese, it is both shocking and surprising that this country still goes about its oil wealth without new laws for the sector. The same can be also, since to this day, we are still without a respected, trusted body to stand above the oil and serve as a powerful and feared check and balance against any ambitions and stirrings of graft-ridden politicians and their still greedier cronies to wreak havoc with the profits from the nation’s oil, the arrangements that go into its clean management.

It is shocking that leaders in both the former APNU Coalition Government and this current PPP/C Government all say that they are about good governance, that they are aware of the snares that this oil wealth brings, that they want to do the best for all citizens, but deliver nothing protective. To some Guyanese, it is shocking that nothing has been done, besides what amounts to a virtual ‘go slow’to establish an independent Petroleum Commission, because it could offer so much that is positive and protective. But to those who know Guyanese politicians better, this is neither shocking nor surprising for it is part of the games that they play, and are allowed to get away, throughout the years. When they say they are about what is modern and safeguarding, those are nothing but platitudes and pretenses from crafty political leaders, who speak deceptions by the mouthfuls. They do little, but talk and talk with endless promises that they will not keep, until pushed outside their comfort zones. It is why both the former APNU Coalition and this PPP/C Government have dragged their feet on modernising local oil laws.

They prefer to keep things the way they are, because what is missing, and glaringly so, provides the perfect covers for the misdeeds that they have practiced for seven long and unmoving years, and which they continue to perpetuate to this day. Guyanese political big shots in both the previous coalition, and this new PPP/C, have made it to their job, their standard, and their right to deal in secrecy, to do dirty hidden deals that cheat the peoples of this country, with this oil. New oil laws could possibly mean new and robust regulations, more openness and with a degree of transparency that is real, and not of the type that they posture about brazenly and shamelessly before the people who put them into power.

Further, an independent regulator for this mysterious and magical oil sector, could be a difference-maker in this country’s ceaseless combat with political corruptions in everything touched. We say mysterious and magical because we know so little, and are so far behind, about oil matters; and magical because of the dreams that it inspires in Guyanese, long poor, long tricked and cheated by their leaders. If there is such a group, one that is truly independent, then a start could be made in watching over this oil, and keeping it free (to some extent) from costly political taints. It likely sets a bar for other areas already riddled through and through with political leadership corruptions, no government excepted.

Guyana needs new laws and has much use for an independent oil regulator. The sooner we get both the better. The longer we don’t with either, the more PPP/C and APNC+AFC politicians have opportunity to steal us blind.