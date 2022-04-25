Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people in Guyana nah understand de difference between carving and fabrication. De guvament build a monument at de new roundabout. It suppose to represent a Harpy Eagle. But people talk how it look like a hawk.
One man went suh far as to say dat de structure shoulda bin a Canje Pheasant. He try fuh mek it look as if de Harpy Eagle nah belong to Guyana. Well dem boys wan tell he dat if de national cricket team coulda change dem name to de Guyana Harpy Eagles, den dem nah gat nuttin wrong with wan eagle monument.
We also gat one with a turtle outside de Umana Yana and deh had people vex with dat too. Dem seh how de turtle should nat be coming out de shell. He should be full grown.
But wah mek dem boys surprise is when people asking why de guvament nah ask de Burrowes School of Art fuh do de monument. Dem boys wan know if is a sculpture or a painting dem want. De monument is a metal fabrication and it nah easy fuh develop a mould fuh something like dat. Dem boys feel we should show appreciation dat it come out looking like a bird.
It mek dem boys remember when Burnham did unveil a monument. Deh had nuff people who did expect a bust showing wan image of de person’s head, face, shoulder and chest. Instead, was a life size structure with nuff symbolisms. Dem had nuff criticism den tuh but because de people didn’t understand wah it was suppose tuh be.
Is de same thing when dem build de 1823 monument. Deh had some people wah did oppose to de monument being near de seawall. Dem wanted it pun Parade Ground. But dem real reason was different. Yuh can’t please people in Guyana!
Talk half. Leff half.
Apr 25, 2022Kaieteur News By Sean Devers The much anticipated Road to Redemption Card at the Providence Stadium on Saturday night was among the biggest in the history of Boxing in Guyana with two WBC...
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 25, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Apr 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I grew up on food cooked on a coal pot. When we moved from one location in Wortmanville to another... more
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo must not be allowed to decide, on his own, the future of Guyana’s oil blocks. These... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM states led the way in the Organization of American States (OAS) on 21... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]