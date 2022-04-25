Yuh can’t please people

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people in Guyana nah understand de difference between carving and fabrication. De guvament build a monument at de new roundabout. It suppose to represent a Harpy Eagle. But people talk how it look like a hawk.

One man went suh far as to say dat de structure shoulda bin a Canje Pheasant. He try fuh mek it look as if de Harpy Eagle nah belong to Guyana. Well dem boys wan tell he dat if de national cricket team coulda change dem name to de Guyana Harpy Eagles, den dem nah gat nuttin wrong with wan eagle monument.

We also gat one with a turtle outside de Umana Yana and deh had people vex with dat too. Dem seh how de turtle should nat be coming out de shell. He should be full grown.

But wah mek dem boys surprise is when people asking why de guvament nah ask de Burrowes School of Art fuh do de monument. Dem boys wan know if is a sculpture or a painting dem want. De monument is a metal fabrication and it nah easy fuh develop a mould fuh something like dat. Dem boys feel we should show appreciation dat it come out looking like a bird.

It mek dem boys remember when Burnham did unveil a monument. Deh had nuff people who did expect a bust showing wan image of de person’s head, face, shoulder and chest. Instead, was a life size structure with nuff symbolisms. Dem had nuff criticism den tuh but because de people didn’t understand wah it was suppose tuh be.

Is de same thing when dem build de 1823 monument. Deh had some people wah did oppose to de monument being near de seawall. Dem wanted it pun Parade Ground. But dem real reason was different. Yuh can’t please people in Guyana!

Talk half. Leff half.