Falling apart – who does that cap fit?

Kaieteur News – Each new day brings new mysteries to Guyana. The mysteries put out by clever Guyana’s political leadership, that is. This is what came to light in a press conference held last Friday, as covered under our caption, VP Jagdeo maintains oil-dependent Trinidad is falling apart -insists that Guyana will not follow in its footsteps” (KN March 27). We are amazed at this piece of local leadership effrontery, which compels to the recognition that, indeed, things are falling apart. But as to whether it is in Trinidad, or right here in our own backyard of Guyana, is both concern and focus.

For here we have a national leader kicking up a storm about the business of a neighbour, but who is paralysed in saying anything about what is happening with this oil of ours, and his management of it, what we will get from it. All that the tiny independent press has to do is raise its hand and ask one honest question demanding an honest answer on oil management, and it is the same VP who is fleeter than that world-breaking Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt. The VP races out of sight to get out of any probing light. He has no answers then, has no time also, but he has both answers and time to speak of the state of affairs in oil-dependent Trinidad.

We will agree readily that Trinidad did not do well by its oil wealth, lost out with its riches. But as to what the VP is doing in Guyana to manifest that he is charting a different course with our oil, only he knows the real game that he is playing. He knows other people’s business, but not his own primary ones that stare him in the face right from his front lawn. He puts his mouth, as Guyanese would say, in other people’s story, and looks the worst for it, so pathetic he comes across in how he glows. To assist Guyanese to understand what is there to be understood, and how the VP comes across in almost all of the things he does, we now take a closer look at the VP’s standard mode of operation.

We have noticed for a long time that when this former President, this current Vice President (don’t be fooled by that title switching, it is one and the same thing) is pressed for answers, which he may have, he resorts to set practices that have become a constant of his leadership and oil stewardship. We believe that he has some answers on oil, and what needs to be done. But, by the same token, we believe also that he is afraid to share because those answers will expose his weaknesses, his many follies and the failures that come from them.

The first thing that the VP does when question about oil surface, is that he disappears. He lies low and waits for things to cool down, to be forgotten by Guyanese heavily stretched to make an honest living, get by from day to day. When that proves to be less than what he expects, he runs away from the hard charging mainstream media, and engages in what is best described as a press circus. The VP has his own handpicked media people to lob him softball questions, for which he goes armed with prepared scripts. It is part of the charade where the VP is circus master and lion tamer. The media lions that he is most at home dealing with are those at which even weak dogs would chase out of their neighbourhoods, so pitiful they are also. This is how Guyana’s VP, its main man of oil, has expensive fun to the disappointments of hopeful citizens, including his own supporters, the poor ones.

But Guyana’s VP is resourceful, if anything, for he still has a third card up his sleeve, and it is a marked one that is well-used by him. The VP works smartly to divert the attention of Guyanese with distractions. On Friday, he distracted Guyanese by bringing up the plight of Trinidad. Guyanese have this saying: nah every big head get sense. The VP should know that by now Guyanese see right through him.