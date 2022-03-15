TIGI taking the PPP/C to task

Kaieteur News – An increasing number of alarmed Guyanese citizens are making leaders in the PPP/C Government know that they are being scrutinised with their governance strategies, and where things stand. This is occurring at the individual citizen level, as well as in small groups that are developing platforms and strategies to get their messages across to both leaders and government. Transparency International Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has been in the fray before, and is now making its thinking and positions known with crystal clarity. TIGI is not backing down in the face of the usual bullying tactics from leaders in the PPP/C Government, but taking the government to task for its failures.

In answer to the latest self-enhancing salvo of governmental intimidation tactics, TIGI’s public position is best summed up by our caption of March 11: “It is not about elections alone…’ Transparency group tells govt. not to be selective in what laws it complies with.” We could not have said it better, and laud the people at TIGI for their courageous and patriotic concern over what is going on with our laws, and under the shambles that passes for leadership and governance.

In another classic instance of denial and continuing finger-pointing, the PPP/C Government accuses others, TIGI included, of being “selective” on issues of national importance. If the PPP/C Government settled for the idea that the best defence is a sharp offensive directed at perceived enemies (or those conveniently made into enemies), then on this occasion, it backfired and is blowing up in the faces of its leaders. For when the President of the Republic himself takes to Facebook to mouth off about constructive criticisms are welcomed, and that civil society has a vital place to play in democracy’s ideals and processes, he should know that he comes off as the biggest hypocrite around.

Because when the leader of the nation is content to keep up this ongoing charade through dribbling platitudes, he does his high national office, and his government a great disservice. He makes himself come across as either someone who has lost touch with contentious realities on the ground, or as someone who is so far gone along the deception river, that there can be no turning back, even to save some residual face. Since retreating is crossed off from the President’s options, he has no choice but to grin and bear what comes his way and that of his government. It is devastating.

For starters, TIGI noted that the government and its people see enemies everywhere. Those who honestly, fairly, frankly, and respectfully disagree with the government’s modus operandi and practices are pilloried and damned for doing what is the right of every conscientious and patriotic citizen concerned about the state of governance and leadership, and what both promise for the future. The group made this point when it identified flaws in the procurement system left unaddressed, audit recommendations that never see action beyond the paper, which they are written on, and the removal of the previous head of Guyana Extractive Industries Initiative (GY-EITI) under the banner of ‘political appointee’ only to replace him with a known PPP/C insider.

Further, TIGI shared that it has heard from people in the Private Sector, who have lost out (unfairly, as complainants believe) on national procurement opportunities. It is telling that in a supposedly open and free democratic society, those who claim to have been wronged are determined not to come out in public. This is due to well-grounded fears of being victimised further by leaders that can be vindictive and vicious.

All of this fits together smoothly, for it is this same PPP/C Government that, when it was in the opposition ranks, and struggling for political traction and life during the 2020 elections, was welcoming of supporting voices from any and every local quarter. Nowadays, it has forgotten and settles for the farce of “selective” and those wanting to damage the work and reputation of the administration, or worse.

Clearly, some level of paranoia is at work with government leaders. When they should be receptive to where things are wrong, and what is needed to be done to correct, they are openly engaging in delivering more of what is cleverly deceptive, through attacks on messengers.