Corruption CurseCorruption Curse

Corruption Curse

Kaieteur News – Corruption has been our curse of curses for the longest while. We can’t seem to shake it, or do anything about it, despite all the supposedly robust things in place. The more we try, the less is achieved, as measured in dollars not squandered, as public works projects not delivered in a timely manner or cost overruns, or not holding up enduringly. All this was before the discovery of any oil in Guyana. But now with its arrival, there is great excitement in the air because of the endless possibilities for self-enrichment.

We have almost everything needed as recommended by respected outside agencies. Many tools and resources, and foundations and architecture in place, in our battle against chronic corruption that just would not let go of us. The opposite is happening, in that serial corruption is now a pervasive component of Guyanese culture. It is not noticeably slackening its hold on country and citizens, but tightening the vise around the nation’s neck, and slowly strangling it. To the point where there is a sense of inevitability in that this corruption monster cannot be beaten into submission or made to yield ground, however little. The result is if it can’t be beaten, then it might as well be condoned, however slyly. The problem is that such a mindset cannot be an option for a society that has any hope of moving upwards and which harbours aspirations of eventually thriving and prospering. Since such a mentality is out the window, it is time to ask what can be done with what we have. Where are the gaps, and how to fix them?

We have a slew of reasonable, executable policies on hand, which when faithfully adhered to can be the difference. So, what is the problem, with the better question being why is there a corruption problem in the first place? We have trained our people, and continue to do so with great outlays of time, money, and personnel. Where are we falling short, or more pointedly, where are they not responding as they should, with full observance (implementation and enforcement, beginning with themselves)? We have veteran external auditors in private practice, resident internal auditors in most state entities, plus an overarching watchdog in the presence of the Auditor General, and his team of seasoned and freshmen professionals in the State’s Audit Office. So, where are we going wrong, after all these numerous layers of oversight for the taxpayers’ money, public projects, and the public service and private sector people involved in both?

We add still another layer in the form of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), and repeat the last question. How can we go wrong? How is it that we continue to fall on our faces, and keep losing ground in the ongoing fight against corruption? Something is not adding up here, when due consideration is given to the multiple tiers of governing policies, key operating procedures, continuing education, internal and external auditors, a State Audit Office, and a PAC. Undoubtedly, each of the areas just mentioned could use enhancement to some degree, but it cannot be material, as in starting from scratch, so deficient are the things in place. We have been working on this, and beefing up areas for several years, so that cannot pass either the eye test or the smell test.

As we at this paper discern, there is one significant loophole, which is more of the fatal flaw in all of this. In a nutshell, the exposure leading to this chronic corruption culture lies with the people. The political people in charge who remove competent professionals and replace them with handpicked collaborators, who see nothing and know nothing. Who stay away from failures of friends and meet expectations of masters. And the bureaucratic people put near to the money and work, and only know to do business corruptly. And the people who check for defects, and only claim to find the material, when opponents trick and steal. They are not doing as they should, not fulfilling their roles cleanly, not delivering consistently and ethically. Yet, after all the policies and oversight, and the millions swindled, very few, if any, have been charged, tried, and made to repay. Plenty talk, little sanction, and more corruptions.