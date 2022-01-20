No say in spending

Kaieteur News – “Guyanese will have no say on how oil money will be sent -Patterson (KN January 13). We could have saved him the trouble, for that is precisely what we have been telling the world from day one. Guyanese having no say in spending is part of the devilish objectives of the scheming PPPC Government leaders, who study and plot, and come up with new ways on how to bleed Guyana dry and the many ways to steal the wealth of this country so as to bring it to the point of insolvency.

Guyanese have to get one thing in their heads. The only time they have value, have any standing that calls for recognition by political leaders is during elections seasons. This is when they are courted and wooed, and the one time when they represent something. All other times, they are nothing but doormats to be used for wiping the feet of leaders and ministers. The quicker citizens of this country get used to that reality, the better off they will be, the more they will be able to cushion their disappointments, when their hopes are dashed.

For here it is that this country is poised to cash in on its biggest oil paydays, and the PPPC Government has moved with cunning and determination to set up a mechanism to rob the people of their inheritance. The President has the power, or so we are led to believe, but he is just the puppet on a string that is responding to the tugs and pulls of the man in the shadows who is calling the shots. That would be none other than the crafty Vice President. He has a certain history where big money, in fact, any kind of taxpayer money, is concerned, and he has been slick enough in the swirl of oil developments to make the Head-of-State the front man, with all these powers, when he doesn’t have any other than to sign and carry out orders at the behest of the real power behind the throne.

What the Vice President desires all Guyana to believe is that he has no say, and is along for the ride in all of these fast-rushing oil issues. This is the perfect cover for his rapacious purposes. But regardless of where the power to make decisions of enduring significance with this oil resides, the President or the Vice President or the subject Minister, the end result is still the same. It is what the Shadow Oil and Gas Minister, Mr. David Patterson, has said, Guyanese have no say. We encourage our fellow citizens to look around carefully, and absorb what has been going on, and then ask them to decide for themselves whether they have any say in anything related to this oil, since its discovery.

Guyanese have opened their mouths and said that they want to know about the Payara Project review, and their word have so much weight that they PPPC Government hastened to deliver what they said they wanted. Guyanese are still waiting for some scrap of information on that, and it doesn’t involve actual money being overseen and withdrawn, which the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Law now makes possible. It is the same dismal and secretive story with the very costly gas-to-shore project slated for Wales, where Guyanese have their say, but are completely ignored by arrogant leaders in a rampaging government. In addition, more and more people have come out and said that they want more for this oil, that the contract should be renegotiated (which the PPPC itself said during the campaigns for elections), but today, nobody listens to what Guyanese have to say about this oil or have the time of day for them.

Since this NRF currently has over a half billion American dollars in it, it is past the point of speculation as to whether the leaders in the PPPC Government will listen to what Guyanese have to say about how any money withdrawn from the fund is to be spent. They will not, and that is as good a guarantee as there could be about how things work in Guyana, especially as they relate to oil monies.