Political sensitivities

Kaieteur News – Guyanese politicians, from juniors at the bottom to hopefuls in the middle to tone deaf and shortsighted leaders at the top, have to work on a few things. They have many other things, on which they are in need of urgent assistance, but we suggest starting with those singled out today. Since male and female practitioners of the so-called noble art of politics lag so far behind in the areas selected, they should start with self-improvement now.

Guyanese politicians, at every level, flinch too quickly. They bruise too easily, with the whole world seeing them in their uncomfortable, vulnerable moments. They make themselves look naked, despite the loud arrogance, the puffed chest swaggering. They are bloated as cowards, and we know what we are talking about, and why we say so. Prick them with the tiniest pin, and they deflate like an overblown balloon. Pull one thread in their ministerial or leadership clothing and they stand naked. In other words, take a stand against them on anything that has one speck of truth in it, which exposes their deceptions, and they collapse and run hollering for momma and the shelter of propagandists, social media comrades and protectors, who all stand ready to do dirty jobs for them. Local politicians in power don’t hesitate to marshal the apparatus of the bullying, coercive state, through security forces, legal machinery, and media that the people pay for, to beat up on honest, patriotic citizens flexing their constitutional right to free speech.

We do not even have to accuse them of vulgar, corrupt, or weak behaviour, and they fall apart, but they make sure to lash out loudly and dangerously, just like cattle on the way to the slaughterhouse. Guyanese political players have no backbone, no courage, to stand up and face the honest heats of principled patriots. They are more at home with the fawning falsehoods and defenses of loyalists. We are sorry to disappoint all of them: we cannot be like that, and we have no intention of being like those, who have already willingly surrendered their consciences, any claims to independent thinking, and any readiness to face facts and the people.

Principled politicians should face citizens with questions/concerns and offer one of two things: mistake made, and these are the facts. Alternatively, the mistake is on accusers, who must correct themselves. We have been calling for a frank and fearless culture, an open one, with oil and gas reports, and what we (and the nation) get for our interest and trouble is deafening silence in public; and more sinister moves behind the scenes to silence those who dare to stand up and speak out against leaders hiding from any kind of probing light. What could be more blindingly transparent than that the political leaders of this country, both in the previous coalition APNU+AFC and the current PPP/C government, have all been most non-transparent with the oil and other mineral wealth of this nation? What could be more revealingly transparent that they have been only about the darkness of the thickest, molasses-like secrecies?

When we speak of that, their noses run, and their eyes overflow with tears. Our leaders sweat buckets and their sweat have a certain pungent odour about it: it says that they are concealing something, they are hiding many things, and that they are frightened. They want us to close our eyes, and lock our minds to their cover-ups, but we cannot. Even as we hold our noses from the stench of their serial political and leadership vulgarities (government and opposition – none innocent), we still get the nastiness of them on our clothes and shoe bottom.

That is, because political wrongdoing is abundant in the air, no matter how they try, it can’t be denied. Because so many of our political participants are so rotted to the bone, they ooze, and when they ooze, even the blind can tell. Remember what we said earlier: they flinch too quickly, rail-up too much, and bruise too easily. We will tell our fellow Guyanese why. It is because they have so much that is sick about them, and from deep down within them. Better to be honest and humble, than sensitive and scampish.