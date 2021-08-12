Latest update August 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – There are different degrees of certainty in science. Some laws are certain beyond present dispute, e.g., the laws of chemistry and physics that are confirmed by daily experience. A match of a certain quality lights when struck on the box, and every action has an equal and opposite reaction. We often do not have to await perfection before applying the science. When a car is engineered, all the uncertainties must add up to a certain tolerance that requires accepted levels of maintenance. As technology improves, we get better cars.
The law of gravity is so certain that we should legislate proper harness for workers on high-rise buildings. However, some laws have not attained such a status of certainty, and the current vaccines belong to this category. Therefore no one should be forced to accept a bodily intake on the say-so of any authority or have other public rights withdrawn because of a belief by some sections of society, even if a majority. Those who have a belief in a certainly imperfect and uncertain vaccine, which is allowed only for emergency use in countries that researched, developed, manufactured and sell them, ought not to impose their belief in the degree of certainty on others who do not. Try to convince, never coerce in a democracy. Every person we think ignorant ought to be respected for his rights.
If necessary, let those who do not want the vaccine be served by those who also do not want the vaccine. We do have smoking and non-smoking places, do we not?
The most certain science we have is mathematics. Scientists and engineers use it to assess the degrees of uncertainty in any scientific and technological undertaking. Why don’t I see these uncertainties published with the exhortations to take the vaccines? But even though mathematics is the best we have, here is what a master practitioner had to say about it. “As far as the laws of mathematics refer to reality, they are not certain; and as far as they are certain, they do not refer to reality.” ― Albert Einstein.
Yours truly,
Alfred Bhulai
Aug 12, 2021Kaieteur News – Fruitful consultations between President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have resulted in four (4) Guyanese Under-19 players...
Aug 12, 2021
Aug 12, 2021
Aug 12, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a person or persons penning editorials for the Stabroek News that are not being screened by... more
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana’s second Vice President, is attempting to resurrect the dead. The resuscitation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Almost 80 years ago, Jamaica’s Norman Manley asked a question that has been... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]