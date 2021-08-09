Influential Women Leaders Award slated for October

Kaieteur News – The 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25IWLA) which recognises women for their commitment and passion in uplifting the business sector, their communities and society is scheduled for this October 23, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

This event which is spearheaded by entrepreneurs Michelle A. Nicholas of the NICO Consulting Inc. and Lyndell Danzie of Black CERULEAN Incorporated is an only vaccinated award ceremony. This year, Symmetry Brokerage and Logistics will be serving as the 2021 presenting sponsor of the awards celebration.

According to a release from 25IWLA, the event honours women leaders who have achieved successes in a wide range of fields, redress the underrepresentation of women and transform how they are viewed in Guyana by highlighting their value, achievements and contributions. Nominations forms for women who fit the criteria for this event will be made available on the 25IWLA’s Facebook page, through the media and will be distributed widely through several organisations.

As nominations ends on September 10, 25IWLA is encouraging Guyanese to nominate those “who left such an indelible mark on their community, business or organisation.”

With over 350 persons attending the inaugural gala in 2019, this year’s award ceremony will include a duality of form and function, with smaller vaccinated only in-person gala, but with an extensive presentation on live television and on local social media platforms.