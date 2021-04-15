Did the government this year try to bribe Dr. David Hinds?

Kaieteur News – The former head of the UK branch of the WPA, Leyland DeCambra, sent me the recent posting of David Hinds since I am not on Facebook. I cannot reproduce the entire article so I will have to offer selected quotes. But if you read the item in its entirety, high blood pressure will kill you.

The most diehard African racist, the most emotionally charged PNC leader, the most inflexible, intellectual supporter of the PNC, would not compose such incoherent, rambling, senseless sentences. This is not a barefaced defence of the March election rigging. A lot of PNC surrogates have penned such articles but David’s take are mindless, contradictory, utterances that leave you with the distinct impression that David is going through mental meltdown.

Here now are selected examples. I will offer the quotes with my response. 1 – “Many literally and figuratively offered themselves up for sale. The compensation was attractive, but I refused to nibble. I was taught in my village to not ‘allow meh eye to yellow two time.’ I refused to be bought.”

Comment – Only two sets of people could have made a pitch to David. One is the business class who supports the government; it wants David’s endorsement of the administration. The other is the government itself. David should tell us who attempted to bribe him. He said the compensation (whether money or job) was attractive. I have a personal interest in this offer. In my next column, I will state that the PPP rigged the election, hoping an offer comes my way. I don’t want the job. I want the money.

2 – “I am stoutly opposed to electoral rigging and will never participate in such activity.” Comment – After this statement I think he has now completely destroyed himself in the eyes of Guyanese. He doesn’t understand that African Guyanese support the rigging for racial reasons but they know their party lost.

3 – “To reduce an election that took five months for a winner to be “installed” to a man with a piece of paper in a building is tantamount to trafficking in the comedy of all comedies.” Comment – This is sick and silly. It took five months because the loser in control of the state refused to concede. It was not the man (Mingo) with the paper in his hand that was the central actor. Mingo was not a strategic actor in the rigging at all. It was the GECOM secretariat, the ruling party with support from the police force. This explains why the process took five months.

4 – “The APNU+AFC had an impeccable human rights record.” Comment – Anyone living in Guyana would have seen the ethnic changes at the Office of the President. From conspicuous Indians faces before May 2015, there were conspicuous African faces. Ethnic discrimination under APNU+AFC even claimed as a victim an innocent coconut vendor on North Road and Orange Walk. He supplied the juice to successive government from Hoyte to Ramotar. When APNU+AFC came in, they switched to his African neighbour.

What impeccable human rights record when a grenade was thrown at the vehicle of the publisher of this newspaper at a wake for journalist, Dale Andrews, just weeks after there was a PNC picket against the newspaper for exposing the Minister of the Presidency, Joe Harmon, for alleged skullduggery with the Chinese. If that grenade had exploded there would have been multiple deaths.

5 – “Both sides (PNC and PPP) were unprepared to surrender to the other and in turn moved to mobilise their ethnic constituencies in support of their resistance.” Comment – Poor AFC! Who or which ethnic constituency the AFC mobilised? So David is actually saying that the multi-racial AFC had no support?

6 – “The world’s superpowers descended Eldorado-like in the midst of an election is nothing short of political gangsterism.” Comment – this descent into Guyana during the election also included the CARICOM Heads of Government; two former CARICOM prime ministers, the Commonwealth Secretariat, the OAS, former president of Liberia and Nobel Laureate, Ellen Sirleaf; President of the Caribbean African Reparations Committee and Vice Chancellor of UWI, Professor Hilary Beckles; Donald Rodney, brother of Walter Rodney, etc. I could go on but the other side of the coin is that not one legislator in any of the over 200 sovereign governments in the entire world, including the US Black Congressional Caucus, offered even a modicum of support to the APNU+AFC during the rigging.

The seven quotes here are just a tiny sample. You have to read his statement to see the descent into psychotic meandering like his take on the courts, the changed attitude of the US to the PPP government, etc. This is the diary of a lunatic.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)