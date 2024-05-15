Mosquitoes more than rice in Guyana

Kaieteur News – If yuh ever feel like yuh living in a real-life horror movie, let me tell you, you ain’t alone. It’s like we living in a mosquito-themed sequel to “Night of the Living Dead,” except instead of zombies, we got these blood-sucking devils buzzing ’round like they own the place.

Now, yuh might expect the big ones in charge to step up and do something about this mosquito madness, right? Well, if yuh holding yuh breath, me sorry fuh yuh lungs, ’cause ain’t nothing happening on that front. It’s like our leaders decided to play hide-and-seek with the mosquitoes, except they forgot to do the seeking part.

Instead of launching a full-on assault against these winged terrors, our authorities moving slower than molasses. We talking about a mosquito invasion here, people! This ain’t the time to be twiddling yuh thumbs and hoping for the best.

Meanwhile, us regular folks out here fighting a losing battle against these tiny terrors. We swatting and slapping like we in some kind of twisted martial arts movie, except the mosquitoes got us outnumbered and outgunned.

And let’s talk about the casualties, shall we? We walking around looking like we got chicken pox, with bites covering every inch of our bodies. It’s like a mosquito buffet out here, and we are the main course.

So here’s the deal, folks: we need to band together and show these mosquitoes who’s boss. It’s time to demand action from our leaders, to insist that they do something – anything – to rid our beloved land of these bloodthirsty pests.

Until then, we’ll be out here, armed with our bug spray and our swatters, doing our best to survive in this mosquito-infested jungle we call home. Stay strong, meh people, and may the mosquito odds be ever in our favour.

Talk half. Leff half.