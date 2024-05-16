Life is too short to quarrel about the weather

Kaieteur News – Yuh can’t please Guyanese. Few months ago, everybody and dey granny was bawling fuh rain. De sun was bussin’ yuh skin, and de whole country was dry like bone. Bushfires everyweh, people crying, “Oh Gad, we need rain!” Even de dogs was pantin’ for some relief.

Well, look story now. De rain come, and dem same people who was prayin’ for it start quarrel. De place wet, de place slushy, “Too much rain!” Dem bawling again. Is like dem people never happy. If sun shine, dem vex. If rain fall, dem vex. Who really know what Guyanese want?

But leh we look pon de brighter side. De plants dem happy. Dem stretching dem leaves like dem win lotto. De farmers, dem smiling from ear to ear, cuz dem know rain mean crops gon’ flourish. No rain, no food. Simple as that. But try tell dem people dat, and dem gon’ still find something to cuss about.

Dem boys seh it got a time and place for everything. Now is de season fuh rain. De rain gon’ pass and de sun gon’ come back, and then yuh gon’ hear de same old story: “Too hot! We need rain!” De cycle never end.

So leh we tell de complainers this: learn to live with what yuh get. De rain helping de land, making de farmers happy, giving de plants life. Tek a page from de farmers’ book. Dem understand de value of every drop. Maybe is time we do de same.

Stop de griping and start de appreciating. If rain fall, jump in de puddles. If sun shine, soak up de rays. Life too short to quarrel bout de weather. And remember, if yuh can’t please Guyanese with de same ting dem ask for, then who yuh gon’ please?

Dem boys seh, next time yuh feel to complain, tek a walk in de garden and see how de plants dem smiling. Maybe it gon’ mek yuh smile too.

Talk half. Leff half.