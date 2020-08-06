Latest update August 6th, 2020 12:06 AM

Joinder parties can be the conscience of the nation

Aug 06, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

I offer sincere congratulations to the joinder parties – ANUG, LJP and TNM on their attainment of one seat in Parliament. To many, this one seat may appear insignificant. However, I see it to be as significant as a wedge, which though small, can hold a mighty door in place and keep it open. An opening that can channel the fresh winds of change, let out stale rhetoric and allow Guyana to soar.
I see this as a new time for Guyana. The emergence of fresh voices, fresh minds ‎and fresh thinking. The involvement of enthusiastic (young) people committed to Guyana. Committed to making our country a place where everyone enjoys a good standard of living – one where all live in harmony with each other and the environment.
With this seat, you, the joinder, can be the conscience of the nation, setting aside egos to be true servant-leaders, and so help guide our country to an era of true peace, prosperity and the greater good. I pray that you will use this opening, though small, to bring wisdom and balance to Parliament for the good governance of Guyana. A Guyana where a good standard of living will be the lived reality of all, especially those who now live in abject poverty, barely able to eke out a living. I pray that you can help put in place systems where the large numbers of idle and ‘lost’ youth will be educated, trained, motivated and empowered so that they too can contribute meaningfully to the upward movement of our country.
May God protect us all, bless our beloved country and lead her to achieve and enjoy the fruits at long last, of her great potential, in a homeland of which we can all be proud.

Sincerely,
Joan Collins

New 2019