How is disenfranchising over 150,000 voters fighting for democracy?

Dear Editor,

I am left to wonder, has Guyana descended into madness? Is anarchy on the horizon?

I have been following the back and forth of the elections and have made my own peaks, of which there were several:

1. Mingo declared figures that all other parties and observers deemed fraudulent.

2. The court had Mingo do back his calculations, and he still came up with figures that were considered fraudulent. In both instances, APNU+AFC were declared winners.

3. A recount of the votes was done. It was my opinion that if the figures that Mingo produced were indeed fraudulent, then whoever was the mastermind behind it, will have to make tons of noise so that the focus would shift from Mingo and his figures to elsewhere. Then came the noise about dead and migrant voters and APNU agents being compromised, in my mind, the plot, whatever it was, was unraveling.

4. The recount proved that Mingos figures were off (in favour of APNU+AFC) by thousands, meaning not only that people did not vote, but thousands were added in nonetheless.

5. The Recount showed a victory for the PPP. A move was made to Guyanas highest court that the recount was illegal and the figures could not be used, meanwhile, the CEO produced other figures that were neither in the initial count nor the recount. He gave APNU+AFC victory two more times.

6. The highest court in the Caribbean then ruled on the matter. The recount was legal; the numbers were credible and must be used in declaring a winner in the election. The winner by the recount would have been the PPP.

7. APNU again moved to the court to block the declaration based on the recount and instructions of the highest court in the Caribbean, thus having the winner be declared on the figures declared by the ROs including Mingos figures.

Editor, this is where the madness comes in. I have listened to Aubrey Norton, saying that they will not give up the fight for Democracy. Then to quote an article by DPI: “We will not bend, Harmon said this morning during a press conference where he addressed the ongoing attempts to prevent his Excellency President David Granger from being declared the winner of the March 2 elections, despite the polls showing so.”I emboldened the phrases in the paragraph for a reason.

What Democracy was Norton talking about? When the CEO attempted to disenfranchise 150,000+ voters, he was ok with that; was that the kind of democracy he is talking about?

I guess the DPI writer was not following the events properly, because she would have known that the actual poll based on the recount did not show that President David Granger was the winner. The recount actually shows that the numbers were rigged in favour of President David Granger, which would have had him frequently declared the winner.

Many of my friends are educated supporters of the APNU administration, and they too have expressed their disgust at the blatant attempts to have the Government remain in power at all cost. The APNU have lost some valid support. I can rest assured, should the present government have their way, and a new election is called, they will lose bigger that they did in March 2020.

We are at a cross roads; where the narrative that APNU top brass have been peddling is beginning to resound in the minds of the die-hard supporters as truth. We have a situation where Mingo has added in Phantom votes (by the thousands) and APNU wants the President to be sworn in on this count, and an allegation of dead and migrant voters in favor of the PPP. In all of this madness and court actions, not once did the APNU decide to challenge the results based on dead and migrant voters, where once and for all the international community and all sundry would see that they were right and the world was wrong. I pray for Guyana.

Yours truly,

A. Roberts