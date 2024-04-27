President Ali’s visit to Brooklyn

Dear Editor,

The President of Guyana recently made a trip to The United States of America. A trip which gave him the grand opportunity to visit ‘The Hill Restaurant’ in Brooklyn. Certain areas of his visit are worthy of note; hence, we can now look back and make an evaluation of that visit. Reports gathered from those who were at the scene, suggests that it was a heartwarming and enlightening experience, as Guyanese Brethren could meet together in unity, a true example of social cohesion.

Now, in the same vein, the same sentiments could not be said of others, it was also revealed that there was a small group of individuals whose experience could be summarised as dolesome and embarrassing. So, let’s delve into the President’s visit.

On this North American visit, President Ali was invited to ‘The Hill Restaurant’ by its owner, who wanted him to meet and speak with the Guyanese there. Madame Proprietrix of The Hill is known to Guyanese all across the USA, especially those in government circles, notable mention must be made of her hosting parties for members of The Coalition. The Hill marks a regular watering hole for Guyanese dignitaries.

What is interesting to know, is that ‘The Hill’ is traditionally a social meeting point for the predominantly Black Guyanese Community up North, so when Madam Proprietrix invited President Ali, it was a somewhat radical move, or that noble lady acting outside the box. This naturally angered those of the backward thinking APNU Grouping, as they went about their usual style of derogatory remarks, “A Black Soup drinker, “A house slave.” She was called many other names that I cannot mention here. They even went to the extreme lowlife position of calling for a boycott of her business.

Now, what transpired in the North comes as nothing new, because if you are a follower of Guyanese Politics, you would recall that is exactly the behaviour of The APNU, their gospel, their belief. They are of the view that no one in The Black Community should countenance, far less to support the PPP/C. It is an age-old dogma taught repetitiously in The Black Community by Burnham and practised ever since.

The APNU have for a long time promoted the narrative of areas that are considered “No fly zones,” or places that the PPP/C cannot go. Well, all of that has changed as PPP/C officials invade places formerly considered the stomping ground of the PNC, those communities now welcome the PPP/C with open arms as dialogue and development is the order of the day. Our people are now living the dream of cohesiveness.

But times have changed, as more and more Black Brethren are becoming cognizant of the concept of One Guyana. No longer are we going to be divided by the walls of tribalism and hate, as true Guyanese, we denounce racist ideas and persons who promulgate those ideas, in the strongest possible terms; a new day dawns.

So, let the PNC wallow in their self-pity, let them bay at the moon.

Respectfully submitted,

Neil Adams