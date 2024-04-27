Why is Jagdeo so close to Critic in spite of his foul mouth?

Latest update April 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Apr 27, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

A short video containing obscene, foul, vulgar, sexual remarks (April 23) from a personality calling himself ‘Critic’ was forwarded to me. The narration of sex remarks (b-word) was in reference to a conversation ‘Critic’ claimed he had with Vice President Jagdeo querying Jagdeo about sexual acts in regards to a male owner of a newspaper.

What kind of media personality will reveal to the public his conversation about sex on social media? Critic claimed Jagdeo told him ‘he does not perform such an act on men”. The remark is subjected to various interpretations. I leave it to readers to draw their own conclusions.

The narration of the conversation suggested the two of them, ‘Critic’ and the VP, have a very close relationship. What kind of relationship is this? ‘Critic’ just pick up the phone call Jagdeo and he related the discussion on sex acts. How many Guyanese and PPP supporters have the VP number and can actually have the VP answer their calls for an emergency or to talk about sex with a male?

The relationship is too close for comfort especially for supporters of the PPP. ‘Critic’ is no real critic. If he wishes to know what real critique is, or how to be a critic, then he should read GHK Lall or Randy Persaud or another erudite writer. This was not the first time ‘Critic’ used such obscene, abusive comments on his social media programme. He was and remains very disrespectful to females and to objective real critics of the government.

The VP is allowed to have his own lifestyle. And he is free to choose male friends. But does the VP really have to socialise with a character like ‘Critic’ who abuses people; the association lowers the VP’s status and the respect people had or have for him. What kind of male leader will engage in a conversation about sexual acts with another male. Supporters of the PPP are very embarrassed that their leader tolerates a character like ‘Critic’.

Yours truly,

Edward Burrowes

