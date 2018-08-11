Killing of 73-year-old lover… Woman on $400,000 bail following manslaughter charge

Latest update August 11th, 2018 12:58 AM

Dead: Deonarine

Radha Sukwah, who allegedly killed her 73-year-old lover, was released on $400,000 bail when she appeared in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a manslaughter charge.
Sukwah, of Lot 363 Charity Housing Scheme, made her first court appearance before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.
The charge read that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, Sukwah killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian.’
In his bail application, Sukwah’s attorney stated that his client is a single mother of four, who works as a cleaner at the

Accused: Radha Sukwah

Charity Primary School.
Bail was subsequently granted.
Initial reports had indicated that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door.
A police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had and also held onto his gun.
But police said that the woman later told investigators that Deonarine was accidentally shot during an argument.
It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and accused struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.

 

 

