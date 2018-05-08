Guyana giving away gold

Latest update May 8th, 2018 8:43 AM
May 08, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
When a situation ketch up wid some people dem friends does embarrass dem. A man ask dem boys fuh some money to buy credit fuh he phone. Dem boys advise him to sell de phone and buy de credit. People does tell some car man fuh sell de car to buy gasoline.
People does laugh when dem hear things like that but in real life that is wha Guyana doing. De IMF come and tell Jagdeo that he should create a good investment climate. He was only waiting fuh hear such a thing because de next thing dem boys know that he was giving all dem foreign companies that come to Guyana concessions pun concessions.
De thing sound nice when dem boys ask. “We are giving incentives to attract investments.” Of course dem boys had to tell him that he giving away he behind and sh**tting through he ribs. Is just like selling de car to buy de gas.
Imagine all dem foreign gold company come to Guyana. Right away dem get so many concessions that dem boys believe that Guyana was actually paying these people to come here. And that was nutten but de truth.
Dem gold company does pay royalty. Dem boys find out that de concessions de companies get was more than de royalty dem paying. Is a case of Guyana paying dem to tek de national resource fuh dem own good.
Is now people understand why Guyana was so poor. When dem boys ask Soulja Bai how this thing could happen he tell dem that Jagdeo sign de agreement and he inherit it. He seh he had to shut down BaiShanLin to get rid of de concessions Jagdeo give that company.
Dem boys want to know who gun get rid of dem gold companies. Some of dem sharing out de concessions. Dem bring in vehicles to wuk in de gold bush but when dem boys look de vehicle deh driving all over town. And de people who driving dem never been anywhere near a gold field.
Wha happening is that de companies bringing in de vehicles at a concessionary price—meaning no duty– and selling dem at a profit.
Talk half and watch Guyana giving away its gold.
