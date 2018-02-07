Would the responsible party please stand up?

Dear Editor;

I find myself at the tail end of the cat and mouse game between Digicel and the Guyana Police Force.

In 2016 between August and December, I received out of the New Amsterdam Prison, several phone calls and death threats from my reputed husband who was serving a six-month sentence under the Domestic Violence Act.

All dates, numbers and time of calls were given to the police at B Division as reports and statements.

Subsequently, upon his release in January 2017, charges were made against Mr. Ishmael King. After several follow up visits and enquiries to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, I was told in March 2017 that the CID has now received the relevant information and was in the process of sending off a letter through the commissioners’ office to Digicel. No verification ever came from Digicel.

With my interest at heart, on October 16, 2017, I wrote a letter to the Commander of B Division Mr. Linden Alves, seeking protection of my life and that of my children. In my aggrieved writing I named certain ranks involved with my case and the slothfulness of the police in the production of valid information for my matters (six of them) to proceed in the court.

A copy of this letter was sent to the Minister of Public Security (Home Affairs), the Acting Commissioner of the Police and the Acting Crime Chief. An investigation was launched by the Police Complaints Department of New Amsterdam.

The findings…”Nothing is wrong from the police side; all involved have done their part.” It was now for the court to try the matters.

This left Digicel standing as the culprit. Digicel it is, who is refusing to share important information with the police.

Mr. McAlister, Sergeant in charge of CID B Division on October 24, 2017 through Prosecutor Pleighter via a letter (to Magistrate Mr. Alex Moore’s court, produced as evidence that he had personally, in April of 2017, sent this letter through the chains of command to Digicel.

It is now February 2018 and to date, a sergeant Benjamin of the Police registry at Eve Leary is claiming to have never received such a correspondence from B Division.

Records of the Magisterial Court held on November 9,2017 states as reported by Prosecutor Pleighter that Sergeant Benjamin had indicated to him with all assurance that the necessary document of request was sent to Digicel therefore again making Digicel culpable.

Like all legal subscribers to Digicel, I have been subjected to produce personal information to the company before I could have purchased my phone and SIM card. Why is it so difficult to access from Digicel the information pertaining to threatening calls coming to my personal Digicel number?

Is the company only here to swindle its customers so as to make a profit while it turns its back on who is keeping the company in business? Do they have a policy which could help to maintain law and order in the country?

Surely there was great collaboration with Digicel and the Guyana Police Force when it took mere days to identify the phone number and relevant App which first exposed the mutilated nude body of a dead police woman.

Why am I not of importance? Is it because there is miscommunication and bad record keeping in the police registry both in A and B Divisions? Or it’s just that Digicel received the request through the commissioner’s office but refused to respond or act because it is too busy counting the cash generated from the Guyana populace?

I wish the guilty party would stand up and act responsibly. It is easy for persons to take my missive as a personal attack but would it be Digicel, the police force or both that would willingly and significantly assist in the fight against women becoming mere statistics at the hands of callous men?

Shonette Profitt