Frustrated with GTT’s DSL service

DEAR EDITOR,

Please allow me to vent some frustration that many Guyanese face using the GTT DSL Service.

2018 is scheduled for a proposed increase, whereas the upload and download speed isn’t as what is advertised, even with expected internet interruptions.

I reside in Newtown and I am unable to upgrade because of the area and cables – this is what I was told. I am on the bronze, with no sign of upgrading yet on this plan. It has the most restrictions.

I have a security system that I am unable to remotely view because of the blocks from GTT. I also reported a faulty landline on Thursday 25/01/2018 as I await the 7-days (excluding weekends) period with no internet and landline service.

I think of Donald Trump’s s***hole statement as a reference to the service we receive from GTT.

Desford McAlmont