Frustrated with GTT’s DSL service

Feb 02, 2018 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
Please allow me to vent some frustration that many Guyanese face using the GTT DSL Service.
2018 is scheduled for a proposed increase, whereas the upload and download speed isn’t as what is advertised, even with expected internet interruptions.
I reside in Newtown and I am unable to upgrade because of the area and cables – this is what I was told. I am on the bronze, with no sign of upgrading yet on this plan. It has the most restrictions.
I have a security system that I am unable to remotely view because of the blocks from GTT. I also reported a faulty landline on Thursday 25/01/2018 as I await the 7-days (excluding weekends) period with no internet and landline service.
I think of Donald Trump’s s***hole statement as a reference to the service we receive from GTT.
Desford McAlmont

