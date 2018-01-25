Berbice Volleyball Association Annual General Meeting for Sunday

Latest update January 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Berbice Volleyball Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday commencing at 10:00hrs at the Guysuco Training Center Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice.
Main topics on the agenda are the election of officer bearers. The following positions will be contested – President, Vice President, Secretary, Asst. Secretary / Treasurer and five committee members.
Also members will discuss the BVA activities for the past year whilst looking at a number of reports, including President, Secretary and treasurer.
All affiliated clubs are asked to make a special effort to attend. A meeting will be convened immediately after the elections to formulate the 2018 yearly planner.
Former national captain and present national head coach Levi Nedd is the incumbent president.
(Samuel Whyte)
