Berbice Volleyball Association Annual General Meeting for Sunday

Jan 25, 2018

The Berbice Volleyball Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday commencing at 10:00hrs at the Guysuco Training Center Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice.
Main topics on the agenda are the election of officer bearers. The following positions will be contested – President, Vice President, Secretary, Asst. Secretary / Treasurer and five committee members.
Also members will discuss the BVA activities for the past year whilst looking at a number of reports, including President, Secretary and treasurer.
All affiliated clubs are asked to make a special effort to attend. A meeting will be convened immediately after the elections to formulate the 2018 yearly planner.
Former national captain and present national head coach Levi Nedd is the incumbent president.
(Samuel Whyte)

