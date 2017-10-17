Magistrate sends prison officer to share cell with other prisoners

-for allegedly assaulting police officer

Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly yesterday remanded a serving member of the Guyana Prison Service, to prison because she is of the opinion that the he has a tendency of disobeying the laws of the country. She is also of the opinion that if

bail is granted to him, he would commit another offence.

Forty-year-old George Selman, of Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that on August 7 at Camp Street Prison, Georgetown, he assaulted Police Constable Rodriguez, who was acting in accordance with his duties.

Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris, strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendant. The prosecutor told the court that Selman was previously charged for assaulting an orderly at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, even though the magistrate spoke to him on four occasions about his behaviour.

The prosecutor added that Selman continued to behave in a disorderly manner at the court and he was then spoken to by several ranks at the court. Selman continued to assault the officer and the matter was then reported to the station and he was charged and convicted for the offence.

Prosecutor Harris continued to stress that the same defendant was also previously charged for assaulting a minor school girl, but the matter was dismissed.

The prosecutor added that Selman continued to behave in a manner that showed that he has no regard for the laws of Guyana and he should be remanded to prison.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore, who asked that his client be released on bail.

The attorney told the court that remanding his client to prison will be detrimental for him in the long run.

Magistrate Daly added that the defendant is predisposed to behaving in a certain manner and is concerned for the safety of persons, she found it fit that he be remanded to prison.

The magistrate instructed the defendant to return to court on November 6.

Selman, on October 15, last, had made an appearance before Magistrate Brendon Glasford in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was charged for assaulting a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

It was alleged that on October 7, last, at the 44 Minibus Park, he unlawfully assaulted Kia Grant.

According to Police Prosecutor, Preston John, the defendant and Grant are not known to each other.

He said that on the day in question, Selman approached Grant while she was standing on the bus park with her mother and pointed his hand in her face. A scuffle ensued.

The prosecutor said that the defendant then told the young lady, “You see them hard card you does want gave me.”

The matter was then reported to the police station and the defendant was arrested and charged.