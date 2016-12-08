Court regular remanded for trying to break-in office

It appears that Rico Persaud enjoys being handcuffed and shackled and escorted by police officers. He also enjoys reminding Magistrate Faith McGusty of his many appearances before her.

Yesterday the 26-year-old bus conductor was remanded to prison on a charge of attempting to commit a felony.

It is alleged that on December 3, at Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown, he attempted to break into the office of Merisha Coswick. The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was remanded to prison until December 21.

Prosecutor Seon Blackman told the court that Coswick positively identified Persaud as the person who tried to break into her office.

The prosecutor opposed bail for the defendant citing the prevalence and seriousness of the offence. Blackman reminded the court that Persaud was previously charged with a similar offence.

Flaunting a bright smile on his face, Persaud told the Magistrate that this was his second appearance before her.

“Yuh worship this is not like the last time,” he said.

However, Magistrate McGusty told the defendant he made the same statement the last time he was in court.

Based on reports, Persaud appeared before the said Magistrate in May and July and was charged for larceny of a cell phone and a similar offence respectively.