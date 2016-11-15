GECOM in limbo…Chairman about to resign after leave, vital matters still unresolved – PPP/C

The Main Parliamentary Opposition – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) – yesterday confirmed that the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Dr. Steve Surujbally, will demit office with effect from

November, 30th, 2016.

General Secretary of the Party, Clement Rohee, told media operatives at the PPP/C’s Headquarters in Robb Street, Georgetown, that Dr. Surujbally conveyed his intention to the Commission at a recent statutory meeting.

Rohee said also that the party understands that the Chairman has informed the Head of State, President David Granger, and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo about his decision.

However, the PPP/C is concerned.

According to Rohee, the Party was “reliably” informed that the Chairman of the Commission has proceeded on ninety days Annual Vacation Leave (AVL) due to him with effect from September 1, 2016, at the end of which he will vacate office.

“The PPP is concerned that since proceeding on leave, meetings of GECOM have not been held to deal with substantive issues save for one meeting to address administrative matters relating to the currently ongoing continuous registration.” Rohee said.

The General Secretary continued that letters have been written by Members of GECOM to Dr. Surujbally requesting the convening of GECOM meetings to discuss matters of strategic importance to the work of the Commission.

“Approaches will be made at the appropriate Constitutional level to discuss the terms of engagement which will have to be embarked upon in order to appoint a new Chairman of GECOM in accordance with the letter and spirit of Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana.” Rohee concluded.