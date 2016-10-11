‘Unnatural’ fire strikes Gafoors

…second disaster in six months

For the second time in about six months, business tycoon, Abdool Sattaur Gafoor, stood on the sideline and watched his assets go up in flames. Fortunately, last evening’s fire was contained and caused far less damage than

the blaze that occurred in May.

“Unfair, very unfair; this cannot be happening; I just cannot believe this,” were the words repeated by the head of the business, Gafoor. The stoic appearance that he maintained a few months ago, during the first fire, disappeared as the blaze was in full swing. That stoic composure was replaced by expressions of exhaustion and self pity.

The fire reportedly started in bond six and was contained to that area. Bond six was stocked with tiles and white cement.

Gafoor could not have told reporters anything about what may have started the fire. He said that in the aftermath of the first fire, the company was advised by the fire department to put necessary precautionary measures in place. “And we did.” The businessman said that there was no electricity in the affected area and no combustibles were stored there. “So I am at a complete loss how this fire would have started, it is unnatural.”

Gafoor said that investigators will have to pronounce on whether it could have been the work of an arsonist. “I cannot say definitely whether it was sabotage but I know that we put prevention measures in place, I know there was no electricity and there were no combustibles,” said Gafoor.

Gafoor praised firemen whom he said, “did an excellent job.” He mentioned specifically “Sparman and McGregor. They were very supportive and professional.”

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, was at the scene. He told media operatives that the Guyana Fire Service begun receiving phone calls around 18:30hrs.

“Several persons reported that there was fire and smoke emanating from the Gafoor’s building,” he said.

Gentle indicated that the first batch of fire tenders were dispatched from the West Ruimveldt, Central and Alberttown Fire stations. When the units arrived on scene, Gentle said, his men reported “heavy fire conditions in the bond.”

Gentle said that the complex to the east and to the west of bond six were also under severe threat. He said however that a second alarm was sounded and additional resources were dispatched to the scene.

“The units got here quickly and were able to attack the fire from a very early stage and contained it to just the bond.”

The Chief said that what he saw suggests that there was not enough “diligence” in the area.

“This fire should not have happened. That’s all I’m going to say,” said Gentle before rushing off.

On May 9, last, 14 bonds were consumed by a massive fire at the Complex. The fire had raged for almost three hours. Smoke was seen emanating from the remains of the building almost a day later.

Gafoor had estimated his losses in the billions of dollars. He said that it would cost some $12B to reconstruct the building alone.

During that fire, the police struggled to prevent looters from running into the blazing building. Some policemen were seen chasing away dozens of men from the area.

This time, persons were not allowed to enter into the area and many stood beyond the barricades as the fire came under control.

Amongst the distraught and traumatised last evening, were some of the Gafoor’s staff.

The first fire resulted in many of them being transferred to the other branches along the Coast since Mr. Gafoor was adamant in retaining all of his staff.

They were eventually reinstated to the Houston Complex days after a section of the building was modified to accommodate them. The company recently celebrated 63 years of existence in the construction industry, after a humble beginning in 1953. (Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell and Suraj Narine)