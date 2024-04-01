The Prime Minister’s Office should be investigated over expenditures for GPL

Dear Editor

In recent weeks and months one can discern an increased frequency of blackouts and more fluctuation in voltage than was otherwise observed in the last two or three years. It is most amazing to know that GPL has bought a large number of generators from The Dominican Republic and promised to have these installed and up and running by Christmas last year. Instead as I write, from the utterings and mutterings of GPL and its personnel it seems that nearly half of these generators are still to be connected to the grid and brought online.

Editor can we get answers through your medium on the following and I do believe the Auditor General should investigate the Office of the Prime Minister with regards to all pertinent matters surrounding this transaction.

Was there an International Tender Put out for the sourcing /supply of these Generators?

If so can we get details of all who put in bids to supply?

If not, why was sole sourcing done?

How old are these generators? How many hours have they logged on average prior to being sold to Guyana?

Who is the CEO of Guyana Power and Light, I understand that Mr. Bharat Dindial demitted office due to ill health .

Who is the Deputy CEO of GPL? Or if there are many deputies can we have their names and qualifications?

Recently I have seen in the newspapers one Kesh Nandlal signing contracts on behalf of GPL is he authorised to sign on behalf of GPL and can we know what his qualifications are?

In the past, it seems that GPL’s CEO should be a Mechanical or Electrical Engineer has this changed?

It is widely known that Mr. Nandlal is a brother of the Attorney General can you advise how he got the job at GPL he now occupies? Were there public advertisements for a vacancy relating to the job he holds? Can the board release this information?

Editor with Guyana supposedly on the march to becoming an Oil and Gas State and heading to more industrialization it continues to be of concern to citizens that after the return of democracy in 1992 with 5 years of PNC led Government (plus 26 years between Independence and 1992) and about 27 years of PPP led Governments we cannot provide reliable electricity to our citizens but instead we have one of the most unreliable and expensive power supply regimes in the world.

Can we get some answers?

Regards

Disgusted Citizen