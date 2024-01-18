Let the debate game begin

Dear Editor,

The lion-hearted Finance Minister, feisty Dr. Ashni Singh, stood firmly, as he fearlessly faced a rowdy, rumbustious and raging Opposition who tried all the underhand, low blow and below the belt attitudes, as they annoyingly attempted to disrupt, interrupt and prevent the unperturbed but smiling Minister, to deliver the unprecedented budget which only gets bigger and better yearly, as the PPP/C Government weather the herculean task of propelling Guyana’s economic development through growth, sustainability and empowerment. Building on a Caribbean’s leading GDP 33 percent growth for 2023, the mighty adventurers will again travel on a path where only eagles dare, to conquer the possible mission of attaining a blooming and booming economy with a projected 34 percent GDP growth for 2024.

The mammoth $1.146 trillion-dollar budget which is almost twice the size of last year’s budget, will be financed without the Government levying any new taxes. Instead, Guyanese will see a reduction in taxes and VAT while there will be increases in allowances, grants, payments and services. Not dissuaded by arrogance and heckling, the Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh was coerced by taunted intruders trying to taint his image and presentation, to mesmerize his attackers and lofting them out of the arena which is not conducive for immature politicians. Perhaps, such expected incidences will only galvanize a much-prepared Cabinet Ministers to unshackle their armored prowess as they look forward to debate a poor, porous and panicking Opposition.

Already in a state of disarray and working overnight to fabricate frivolous and vexatious arguments in order to counter the Government Ministers’ budgetary presentations, the weakened and wobbling Opposition members will find it impossible to shade their bitter resentment for the well-deserved PPP/C’s pride in concluding their election manifesto on a winning note. Not characterized by deceit, the house hold name for the PNC, the PPP/C Government’s programs have unveiled their careful planning to incorporate all the necessary increases for social benefits which will improve the life style of Guyanese.

Putting more money in the hands of Guyanese will increase their spending power and uplift their standard of living. Thomas Hobbes, an English philosopher, whose advice is still influential and greatly discussed, remarked, “The right of nature is the liberty each man hath to use his own power, as he will himself, for the preservation of his own nature; that is to say, of his own life.” The Government will not fall prey to the PNC’s million-dollar oil cash transfer. Like Dr. Tara Singh said, “You have to work for it.” Guyana is a proud nation of hardworking people who maintain their dignity from earning and living by working honestly and earnestly. Guyanese will always maintain their self-respect and avoid the pitfalls on depending on hand-outs as clamored by some who want to eat, drink and be merry today and not cater for the morning after challenges.

The astute PPP/C Government has embraced dynamic economic strategies in the budget to finance the application of addressing specific and holistic issues and problems which will translate into: higher levels of education, greater employment opportunities, more social programs to enhance challenging needs, strengthen the defense of the country, provide greater protection and security for the people, improve the life style with advanced technological and medical facilities, expand on infrastructure, build more houses and supply water, sustain a growing culture of young people in sports, improve the hinterland life style, taking care of the pensioners and seniors, fertilizing the seeds of agricultural growth and a host of associated services which will boost economic and social development.

Since coming into office, The PPP/C Government has dominated the scene and managed to eradicate the unheralded blemishes created by the former dictatorial and devious administration which has tarnished the reputation of Guyanese and plunged the nation into economic bankruptcy in 2020. From 2015 to 2020, the polluted PNC managed to eradicate and wipe off all the gains accumulated by the PPP/C Party from 1992 to 2015. The PPP/C Government has quickly moved the country from a traditional economy to launch the nation on a solid platform which is engineered to take off into maturity as one of the richest nation per capita. This is evidenced from successful and successive economic, political and social performances for the past three years, led by a determined and influential leader, President Dr. Irfaan Alli, backed by a hard -working Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, an ever-watchful Vice-President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo and of course, studious and eagerly engaging Cabinet Ministers and their loyal assistants.

A budget which is seasoned with the ingredients to promote political stability, reform the distribution of equitable resources, account for public borrowing and spending, promote education, empowering women and protecting children and building on healthy foreign relations and good governance, will definitely remove any hindrances for economic growth and corruption and avoid trade deficits and the Dutch Disease. The PPP/C Government do plan their work and work their plan. They are not like the PNC illusionists, trapped in a wonderland of dreams. In the ‘Lessons of Experience’ expounding on Development Planning, Sir Arthur Lewis asserted that, “we are all planners now.” Guyanese can once more indulge in long-term planning for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous life in Guyana under the management of a meticulous PPP/C Government. Let the debate game begin!

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall