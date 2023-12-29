Would there be any justice in this NIS saga?

Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2023 Letters
The saga continues.
Even with all the evidence and proof presented in the NIS pension case, an appeal is filed countering the court’s decision (KN Dec 27) that Mr Zainul is entitled to pension and must be paid.
With the appeal it seems the state agency is seeking to absolve itself and the employer on wrongs committed to Mr Zainul. So the employer committed a breach of law and statutory requirement by withholding remittances that were duly and legally deducted from the employee’s salaries over time, but the state agency is now making out to being made the victim in perceived support of the employer’s wrong. Unbelievable!
Would there be any justice in this saga?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
