Patrons save man from burning Houston apartment

Kaieteur News – Patrons at a bar on Friday evening assisted a woman to save her 55-year-old brother, Ganeshram Ramdeen, from a burning apartment at Lot 9, Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police said that the woman, Champabai Ramdeen, 60, owns the two-storey building which consists of her living quarters on the top flat and her brother’s apartment and a bar which she operates on the bottom flat.
According to reports, Ramdeen was serving customers in the bar at around 19:00hrs when she heard her brother shouting fire from within his apartment. She then saw smoke emanating from the area and alerted her customers.
They were reportedly ready to assist and gave them permission to break down the door and they did so and subsequently saw him and the apartment on fire. They managed to extinguish the flames that engulfed his body and pulled him out of the burning apartment before calling the fire service.
Firefighters arrived promptly and not only managed to extinguish the blaze and prevent the whole building from burning down, but rushed the injured man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
He was treated for burns to his hand and feet and according to doctors his condition is listed as stable. The origin of the fire is unknown but according to Ramdeen, her brother had many times attempted to set the apartment on fire.
Investigations are ongoing.
