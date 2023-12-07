Guyana is it’s own worst enemy, political divisions tearing apart

Latest update December 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2023 Letters
When a nation is under threat, territorial or weather related or some form of insecurity, the people come together. There is healing and national unity. Government and opposition bury differences and don’t seek to score points over the other. They end the politicking. That occurred in Guyana in November and everything seems to have fallen apart after a couple weeks. As I browsed the letter sections of papers and commentaries sent to me, there seems to be so much rancor and hate among Guyanese based on politics and ethnicity. Unity of November is dissipating.
A foreigner would be impressed with the presentations in parliament in November speaking on a motion against Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s territory. Everyone was united, not only in parliament but around the country as well. There were brilliant speeches. Shortly thereafter, politicians have been attacking each other on non-Venezuela matters and even on those relating to the latter. There were name-callings and personality attacks. They even took swipes against each other on the handling of the Venezuela claim when one or other side governed. The public, taking cues from politicians, also have been attacking those who they perceive to support the other side politically. Those who are objective or refuse to take sides also get blows.
Political division, even though the issue is not Venezuela related, is unwise when our country is experiencing an existential threat. Where practical, every effort should be made towards bipartisanship. Both sides with inclusion from civic society and scholars should form a council to approach influential forces abroad on how to handle Venezuela which remains defiant to an advisory ruling last Friday from the world court.
Yours truly,
Vishnu Bisram
